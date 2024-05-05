Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted a two-day International Conference ”Towards a Sustainable Future”, at the Movenpick Hotel Bahrain from May 4-5, 2024, and attended by Gulf Air Group Chairman, His Excellency Zayed R. Alzayani, Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffery Goh, and other key members of Gulf Air top management team, as well as Gulf Air Country and Airport Managers.

Commenting at the opening of the conference, the Chairman of Gulf Air Group, His Excellency Zayed R. Alzayani said, “We are delighted to host the Gulf Air International Conference, which is a great opportunity to meet our Gulf Air network team in Bahrain and keep them informed on Gulf Air’s strategy centered around sustainable profitability. This will enable us to enhance cooperation between Gulf Air outstations and steer the company towards profitability, further aligning it with Gulf Air Group’s strategic direction and initiatives towards a sustainable future.”

The Gulf Air International Conference discussed key areas such as “Growing Bahrain Tourism”, “Business Updates on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE)”, updating Gulf Air outstations staff on corporate strategy on connectivity and customer service excellence, internal developments, exchanging knowledge, and enabling direct interaction between Gulf Air management and staff.

