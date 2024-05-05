Jumeirah Golf Estates recently hosted the TFA Monthly Junior Medal Series, proudly sponsored by David Gardner at St. James's Place. This exciting event, a 9-hole medal competition, attracted 53 enthusiastic juniors eager to showcase their skills on the back nine of the Fire course.

The competition comprised of seven categories, catering to various skill levels and tee markers. These included the Net winners from four distinct tee markers: Signature Tees, Forward Tees, TFA Junior Tees, and the newly introduced St James's Place (SJP) Tees, spanning distances of 100-150 yards from each green. Additionally, the event featured categories for the overall girls' champion, gross winners from both Forward and Signature Tees, and the best net performances from SJP & TFA Tees. The event was further enriched with engaging activities such as the "Beat the Pro" challenge on the 11th hole, completed by TFA Professional Joe O’Connor, and the "Nearest the Pin" competition on Hole 14.

Riccardo Bianchi, Sam Robinson, Samarbir Kochar, Alexander Sales, Bobby Myers, and Frankie Fleetwood all displayed impressive approach play, besting the pro on hole 11 during the event. Frankie Fleetwood won the raffle prize, securing a lesson with TFA professional Joe O'Connor.

Victoria Rushika claimed the top spot among girls playing from the SJP tees, finishing with a score of +2. Lawrie Johnston secured fourth place with a score of +4, while Iraisa Kaul earned third place with +3. Frankie Fleetwood clinched the second position with an impressive score of -1. However, it was Bobby Myers who dominated the competition, securing first place with a remarkable score of -4, winning by a margin of three strokes.

In the TFA category, Teya Moodley emerged as the top-performing girl with a score of +6. William Hubner and Kiaan Maharaj secured fourth place with the same score of +6. At the top, there was an intense battle, resulting in a three-way tie. Andrew Puthoor claimed third place with a score of +5, while Jack Myers and Mrinal Sujith were deadlocked at the top. Ultimately, Mrinal Sujith emerged as the victor after a countback, securing the first position.

In the forward tee category, Samaira Choudry won the best girl category while Pranit Mandge secured the fourth position with a net score of -1. Klayton Masoner and Eugenio Galeppini both finished with a net score of -3, with Eugenio securing second place via countback. Arjun Koduru clinched the top spot in the category with an impressive net score of -7, winning by a margin of four strokes.

In the signature tee category, Jameel Choudry secured the fourth position with a net score of +1, narrowly losing out on countback to Samarbir Kochar, who also finished with +1 and claimed the third spot. Tom Harrison finished in second place with an even par, but lost on countback to the winner, Seth D'Silva.

Elif Gencoguz clinched the overall girls' title with a gross score of +4, showcasing her skill and consistency. Tarik Calik emerged as the forward tees gross champion, finishing with a solid score of +3. In the signature tees category, Sam Robinson impressed with a remarkable Even par, securing the gross prize for his outstanding performance on the course.

About:

St. James's Place is the largest wealth management company in the UK looking after more than £168bn of client funds and managing the finances of nearly 1 million clients.

We believe in the power of quality, regulated, face-to-face financial advice to support individuals and families with their financial goals. Whether it be retirement planning, education planning, tax planning, protection and insurances or simply ensuring that you have the right financial plan in place. In Dubai, we are based in DIFC, and regulated by the DFSA and also regulated by the FCA in the UK.

Dave Gardner is a Senior Partner of St. James’s Place and would be willing to talk to you and your family about any ways in which he can assist you on your financial journey.