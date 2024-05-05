Dubai, UAE: ZEX PR WIRE, a leading provider of comprehensive press release distribution services, is proud to announce its partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as the Official Content Distribution Partner for the upcoming Dubai FinTech Summit. The 2nd edition of the summit, patronized by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is scheduled to take place on 6-7 May at Madinat Jumeirah.

The Dubai FinTech Summit is poised to be a premier gathering of decision-makers, thought leaders, and innovators in the FinTech sector, with over 8,000 attendees expected to participate. The summit will feature more than 300 thought leaders across five stages and showcase the latest technologies from over 200 exhibitors.

The global FinTech sector is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected value of USD 608 billion by 2029. Despite global trends, the MENA FinTech market is expected to maintain a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over eight per cent from 2024 to 2029.

This year's summit will serve as a platform for startups, investors, and industry leaders to converge and capitalize on the burgeoning FinTech market. Key themes to be explored include Finance Renaissance, Ecofinance and Impact, Investment Vanguard, Regulatory Frameworks, Global Financial Dynamics, and FinTech 2.0.

With distinguished local and international speakers, including over 20 governors of financial institutions, the Dubai FinTech Summit promises insightful discussions and unparalleled networking opportunities. A highlight of the event will be the Grand Finale of the FinTech World Cup (FWC), offering winners the chance to secure investments of up to USD 1 million. This competition aims to foster cross-border collaboration and innovation, essential for driving transformative change in the global FinTech landscape.

The Dubai FinTech Summit aligns with the DIFC's strategic agenda to position Dubai as one of the top four global financial hubs, emphasizing the city's commitment to innovation and excellence in financial services.

ZEX PR WIRE is honored to partner with the Dubai FinTech Summit as the Official Content Distribution Partner and looks forward to amplifying the summit's reach and impact through comprehensive press release distribution services.

For more information about ZEX PR WIRE and its services, please visit https://zexprwire.com/ or reachout us at info@zexprwire.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ritu K

Corporate Communications and PR Manager

ZEX PR WIRE

Email: ritu@zexprwire.com