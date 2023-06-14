The conference facilitated discussions on several scientific studies and highlighted Abu Dhabi’s initiatives to fuel the growth of medical research

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: PureHealth, the Region’s Largest Healthcare Group, has successfully concluded the 7th Annual Al Ain Research Day, a Medical Conference for Scientific Research organized by its subsidiary The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). The annual conference aims to foster collaboration and advancement in medical research in line with Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to strengthen its thriving medical research community.

The one-day conference, which was held at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, hosted officials from the Department of Health -Abu Dhabi (DoH), representatives from PureHealth, healthcare regulatory representatives as well as senior research and development professionals, saw the attendance of more than 250 medical experts and practitioners from across the UAE.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of PureHealth said: “Driving operational excellence and innovation in healthcare, while supporting the growth and success of Emirati researchers, lies at the heart of our mission at PureHealth. We are dedicated to revolutionizing the industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing a nurturing environment for Emirati researchers to flourish. Through our subsidiaries and building on our accumulated wealth of experience and expertise, we are envisioning the future of healthcare, empowering patients, and shaping a future where people can live longer healthier and fuller lives.”

Over 112 medical research papers were presented, covering genetics epidemiology, advanced surgery and various other specialties and fields, sparking numerous discussions and fostering collaborations.

Dr. Rasheed Al Hammadi, the Divison Manager of Medical Research in the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, delivered a plenary session where he shared insights on the regulatory bodies responsible for organizing, developing, and supporting medical research initiatives aimed at enhancing the skills of Abu Dhabi's research community, while Dr. Eric Korneef, Director of Research and Development at Pure Health, outlined Pure Health’s vision and strategies for revolutionizing clinical research in the UAE.

Dr. Dalal Almansoori, Chief Medical Officer of Tawam Hospital said: “Cultivating a strong foundation for Emirati researchers and providing them with the right platform to support their growth is a priority to us. Through events like Al Ain Research Day, we want to empower and nurture our talented researchers, knowing that their breakthroughs will pave the way for a brighter future and positively shape the quality of healthcare across the emirate.”

Dr. Khaled Al Dahmani, Chairman of Medical Affairs at Tawam Hospital said: “The abundance of research opportunities available to our young physicians under the guidance of PureHealth reflects our commitment to promote medical research. We strive to ignite the research community and pave the way to inspire breaking discoveries in healthcare.”

The commitment and leadership of Tawam Hospital in medical research has been demonstrated by the publication of approximately 897 articles in international peer-reviewed journals. Notably, around 43% of the research presented at the conference indicated a positive upward trend in the adoption of evidence-based care among trainees.

