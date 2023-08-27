Ahmed Al Ameri: Learning about diverse cultures eradicates fear and ignorance, opening doors to understanding, acceptance and peace.

Rimini: Several prominent figures have praised the cultural and humanitarian vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, at the Meeting for Friendship amongst Peoples (Rimini Meeting 2023) in Rimini, Italy.

They noted that the Sharjah Ruler’s vision is dedicated to building bridges of dialogue between peoples and civilisations, and offered significant appreciation to His Highness’s initiatives and contributions to education, international cooperation and sustainable development.

Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) represented the emirate at ‘Rimini Meeting’- one of the largest summer events in Europe and the Western world - attended by over 1,000 participants from various countries worldwide, representing global cultures and religions.

The event hosted a panel discussion titled Friendship among Cultures. Moderated by Dr. Wael Farouq, Professor of Arabic Language and Literature at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, the discussion was led by eminent speakers, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Bernhard Scholz, President of the Foundation Meeting for Friendship Amongst Peoples ETS; Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy; and Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi, Undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education and Professor of Economics Law at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore.

Culture is the inexhaustible inspiration for human dialogue

In his speech, Al Ameri affirmed Sharjah's commitment to dialogue and understanding among peoples and different cultures. He pointed out that the commitment extends beyond introducing the West to Emirati culture and heritage; it also seeks to introduce the Arab world to Western culture and its diversity. He shared a quote from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, ‘culture is the foundation for building dialogue and creating understanding and harmony among peoples of the world, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or geography’.

“Learning about diverse cultures eradicates fear and ignorance, opening doors to understanding, acceptance and peace. It allows us to look at a nation through the lenses of their literature, art and customs, not just see them as a reflection of the material goods or services they offer. Historically, cultural relationships have played a formative role in bridging ideas and experiences, and transferring knowledge, much like trade that has served as a powerful inspiration for cultural exchange”, he added.

Al Ameri expressed his pride in SBA's role in promoting friendship and communication with cultures worldwide by offering powerful platforms like the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which allows visitors to take home not just newfound friendships and connections with the UAE and the Arab world, but with several other nations and cities around the world.

A living example of cross-cultural communication

In his speech, Bernhard Scholz, President of the Foundation Meeting for Friendship amongst Peoples, emphasised the great significance of the themes and messages of the event in light of the challenges and conflicts that the world faces today. He described the meeting’s attendees as living examples and messengers of cultural understanding, and thanked Sharjah for their warm hospitality during Italy’s participation as guest of honour at SIBF 2022.

Culture is top consideration for Italy’s foreign policy

For her part, Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, affirmed that culture is a priority for their national foreign policy. She emphasised that culture is a means of preserving heritage, identity and peace, particularly in times of conflict. She praised the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together signed by the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, stressing that all the dialogues conducted by Italy worldwide have been based on culture as a foundation for understanding and friendship among people.

Culture and education are pillars for building friendship

Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi, Undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education and Professor of Economics Law at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, said culture and education are two fundamental pillars for building global friendships. Pursuing this friendship, the Ministry of Education in the Vatican strives to connect education with culture and initiate dialogues within schools. This pioneering policy has been embraced by over 1,000 Catholic universities worldwide, which have opened their doors to culture without fearing a decline in their religious identity. On the contrary, they continue to benefit from dialogue with others.

The true essence of friendship is in embracing differences

For his part, Dr. Wael Farouq discussed the concept of friendship from a linguistic and cultural perspective, stating friendship involves accepting the differences among individuals and cultures. It helps discover the true self and the other, noting that this is where the role of institutions comes to the forefront, contributing to building communication bridges and friendships between cultures. Additionally, forums like Rimini are filled with hearts that believe in friendship and coming together to achieve a message of peace for the entire world.

An unforgettable initiative

Following the session, a teacher at the 'Victoria Maghessian' School in Armenia, extended heartfelt gratitude to His Highness for his pivotal role in issuing a directive that led to the restoration of the school. This educator also praised the remarkable manner in which the emirate of Sharjah, under the guidance of His Highness, is actively advancing the noble mission to safeguard and uphold global heritage. Moreover, the teacher expressed sincere gratitude to His Highness for his unwavering support towards the revitalization of the venerable Haghartsin Monastery and the essential repairs carried out on the connecting road, which facilitated her own pilgrimage to the monastery for prayer.

The teacher emphasised the profound human and cultural bond that has blossomed between Sharjah and Armenia, a testament to the enduring spirit of tolerance, goodwill and collaboration amongst individuals.

The Rimini Meeting is the largest cultural summer festival in Europe and the Western world. It aims to unite individuals from various religions and cultures in friendship, camaraderie, and peace. The forum features events, seminars, lectures, artistic performances, and exhibitions. The forum hosts prominent figures from diverse fields, including politics, religion, culture, art, and media each year. It also engages in discussions on important issues concerning humanity and civilisation.

The event provides an opportunity to foster vibrant friendships between Arab culture and other cultures worldwide. It also highlights the role of institutions that strengthen and advance communication and understanding among peoples and civilisations.