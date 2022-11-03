DUBAI – OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, today announced its 15th annual NextStep event, taking place online from November 15 - 17. This year OutSystems will combine its annual customer and developer conferences – OutSystems NextStep and OutSystems Developer Conference – into one massive event, featuring more than 120 sessions and 50 hours of content. The event encompasses business, product, and technical content curated for IT leaders, Managers, Architects, and Developers looking to turn their big ideas into software.

Speakers will feature OutSystems executives alongside technology leaders, who will share their organizations’ stories of transformation and innovation through software. Highlights will include:

Sony Pictures Networks India CIO Raj Mohan Srinivasan and Subrato Bandhu, Regional VP OutSystems India, providing insights on how to achieve digital transformation success and share the company’s experience with high-performance low code.

Western Union Chief Data and Innovation Officer Tom Mazzaferro, joining OutSystems CEO Paulo Rosado to discuss the essential role of OutSystems in Western Union’s business transformation strategy, and building mission-critical applications and customer portals with innovation and speed.

NOS IT Director João Aroeira and OutSystems VP of Engineering Silvia Rocha discussing low-code longevity and how the world’s first low-code customer, NOS has used OutSystems for nearly two decades to dramatically elevate its business, culture, and customer experience.

Additional keynotes will feature Chief Technology Officer Patrick Jean and Chief Product Officer Gonçalo Gaiolas, sharing the direction of software development and updates to the OutSystems Platform, including new solution Project Neo. The OutSystems Developer Relations team will present how developers can leverage high-performance low code to build their careers, innovate, and be heroes within their organizations.

The event will also celebrate the 2022 OutSystems Innovation Award winners with the best practices from OutSystems experts and users on how attendees can leverage high-performance low-code platforms to rapidly build, deploy, and manage their own business-critical applications.

NextStep is presented in partnership with its sponsors, including Gold Sponsors AWS, Capgemini, KPMG, and NTT Data. For the full list of event sponsors click here.

OutSystems CEO Paulo Rosado said, “NextStep proves the power of high-performance low-code for IT leaders who need highly scalable, mission-critical applications fast. NextStep is for those ready to transform their business through exceptional customer experiences, organizational agility, and high-impact productivity. Together with our customers we’ll show you how companies are growing their businesses – and their careers – through software innovation. Join us!”

See the full NextStep 2022 agenda and register here: www.outsystems.com/nextstep/registration/

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 600,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

Media Contact: Chloe@activedmc.com