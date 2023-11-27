Tarek El Tarouty: The state's ongoing support for gold industry strengthens Egypt’s competitiveness and global excellence.

Cairo:– New Egypt Gold, Egypt's leading gold company, participates in the third edition of the International Nebu Expo for Gold & Jewelry, happening in Cairo from 26 to 28 November 2023. Held under the auspices of Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, this noteworthy event is attended by Dr. Ali Al-Moselhi, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, and Major General Ahmed Soliman, Head of the Stamp and Weights Authority. The expo features over 200 exhibitors representing prominent local, regional and international gold companies.

The Nebu Expo offers a valuable opportunity to forge robust business connections with esteemed participants from regional markets, bolstering the local industry's prowess in these areas. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the Egyptian gold industry, New Egypt Gold's involvement aligns with its mission to advance the local industry and fortify the national economy.

Tarek El Tarouty, Executive Director of New Egypt Gold Group, stated, “Excited to be a part of the International Nebu Expo for Gold & Jewelry, where we'll showcase our latest innovations and products. Looking forward to exchanging insights and expertise with key players in the industry. This event presents the perfect platform to establish strategic partnerships and expand our foreign business connections.”

El Tarouty mentioned that their participation is in line with the company’s efforts to strengthen the gold and jewelry industry in Egypt, aligning with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's vision for the new republic. He praised the state's ongoing support for this crucial industry, emphasizing its role in developing the sector, boosting exports, and enhancing the nation's competitiveness and global excellence.

The gold and jewelry industry holds a significant place in Egyptian manufacturing, thanks to its rich heritage and top-notch quality. New Egypt Gold stands out as a key player in this field, providing a unique array of high-quality products and exquisite designs while extending its influence into new markets.

At the exhibition, New Egypt Gold display gold jewelry with unique designs that seamlessly blend tradition and modernity, enabling the guests to delve into the latest trends in this realm.

