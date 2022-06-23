Performing arts showpiece will feature 60+ students and be held June 24-26 at the Cultural Foundation, while 240+ students will exhibit at Visual Arts showcase until June 30

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) together with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will host a performing arts student showcase this week at the Cultural Foundation theatre as part of its Mawhibaty Program. Running from June 24-26, the three-day show is part of a series of activities that will draw to a close this year’s edition of the talent development program aimed at nurturing the creativity of performing and visual arts students.

The year-long Mawhibaty program offers students from across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra in grades one through 12 an ideal platform to hone their artistic talents, further highlighting the importance of nurturing youth in developing the art and culture scene in the capital. For the first time since the launch of the program five years ago, Abu Dhabi audiences will be able to attend the performing arts show live and witness more than 60 students perform music, ballet, and drama.

The season-ending program kickstarted earlier this month with a separate visual arts showcase at Manarat Al Saadiyat, with more than 240 participating students aged between six and 18 displaying more than 500 artworks in drawing, painting, photography, pottery, Arabic calligraphy and graphic design. The visual arts exhibition will continue until June 30.

“We are wholly committed to supporting the artistic sector across the emirate to further strengthen the cultural fabric of the UAE,” said Linda Wannous, enrichment project manager- ADEK. “The Mawhibaty Program provides an outstanding platform for young, aspiring artists to develop and exhibit their creative talent. The showcase of visual and performing arts is the result of year-long efforts and commitment on the part of students, teachers and support staff. Overall, the Mawhibaty Program helps develop talented students who will become the cornerstone of the thriving cultural scene in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.”

Sarah Agha, talent development programme unit head at DCT Abu Dhabi, added: “The Mawhibaty Program was established to identify artistically gifted students across Abu Dhabi and encourage them to follow their creative vision, in line with DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to nurture creativity and enable a thriving arts ecosystem in the emirate. As the first creative development program in the UAE, Mawhibaty provides students with the necessary skillset to pursue a future career within the art sector and highlights the importance of fostering young talent.”

The visual showcase of Mawhibaty, which was created in 2017 and has since featured work by more than 500 students, runs daily from 10am until 8pm at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. The curtain closes on the exhibition on June 30.

