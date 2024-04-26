The Swiss National Bank remains sceptical about buying bitcoins, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday, despite calls from campaigners to change the law and allow cyptocurrencies to be added to its currency reserves.

"We have not yet decided that we want to invest in bitcoin. Actually for good reasons," Jordan told the central bank's AGM in Bern.

"Currency reserves are international payments. They have to be liquid. They have to be sustainable. And we have to be able to sell and buy them." (Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)



