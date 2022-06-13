RIYADH — The Ministry of Culture (MoC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), marking another milestone and strengthening the collaboration between MoC and its affiliated commissions and DGDA.



The Memorandum covers a detailed agenda encompassing the coordination, development, and implementation of projects, initiatives, and events in the cultural sector. The MoU was signed by Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan and Ahmed Al Khateeb, secretary-general and member of DGDA’s Board of Directors.



The agreement will also include the provision to jointly implement cultural and heritage initiatives and develop educational assets within the Diriyah Gate master plan, including academies for creative writing, performing arts, music, architecture, Arabic calligraphy, culinary traditions, in addition to a museum for digital art as well as a contemporary art museum.



“We are delighted to sign this MoU with Diriyah Gate Development Authority; a clear attestation to the synergies and strong collaboration between our two teams. Partnerships such as these are fundamental to our collective mission to support the development and preservation of the cultural ecosystem here in Saudi Arabia,” Prince Badr said.



He added, “Today, we enter the next stage of development where we add value to this precious historic site while protecting the cultural heritage and identity of its people. Our agreement with DGDA reflects our shared commitment to preserving the unique history of Diriyah and creating opportunities to promote and celebrate this national treasure.”



“This would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our leadership, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. We will continue to work with our partners at DGDA to meet the objectives of this MoU with a plethora of cultural and heritage events, activities, and megaprojects in the pipeline aimed at attracting investment and achieving short and long-term sustainability,” the Prince pointed out.



Commenting on the partnership, Al-Khateeb said, “We are honored to sign this MoU with the Ministry of Culture covering various aspects of Diriyah’s development. This partnership is a key accomplishment in our continuous efforts to transform the historic city into a major tourism and cultural destination, capitalizing on the Ministry’s numerous initiatives to fulfill the objectives of Vision 2030 to build a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.”



Thanking Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for their great support to Diriyah, Al-Khateeb added: “This partnership will take Diriyah’s cultural and heritage events and activities to the next level. They will be unique and diverse, reflecting its distinctive identity and rich heritage. This will also create a solid platform for investment opportunities by attracting businesses of every kind.



“It is with great ambition that we look forward to making Diriyah Gate a tourist attraction that combines a historic feel with modern features to become the greatest gathering place. We will work with our partners at the Ministry of Culture to make this strategic goal a reality.”



Further strengthening this partnership, Diriyah, the Arab Capital of Culture for 2030, will be home to the Ministry of Culture’s headquarters. The partnership will also provide the opportunity for both entities to collaborate on establishing awareness programs as well as events and marketing initiatives for film, music, visual and performing arts, literature, culinary, and design.



These heritage and cultural activities will also extend into initiatives for education, research, training, and development.



By signing this agreement, the Ministry of Culture and DGDA aim to attract and promote investment opportunities by creating incentives to support the private sector, implement various cultural activities and link them to the historical depth of Diriyah, thereby enhancing Diriyah’s position as a global cultural tourism destination.

