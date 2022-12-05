Muscat: Taking a fresh look at new trends, customer behaviour and technologies that are transforming the marketing industry at top speed, the final Tejarah Talks of 2022 has been designed specifically to provide CMOs and other senior marketing leaders with the insights they need to build strategies, grow revenue and drive customer engagement.

‘Marketing in the New World’, 7:30pm Wednesday 14 December, Zain Auditorium, Omantel’s Headquarters in Airports Heights, will bring together ​a carefully curated group of thought-provoking leaders from Oman’s marketing, media and advertising community to share experiences and perspectives on the issues shaping the future of marketing.

Organized by Oman Business Forum in association with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports & Youth, HSBC, SOHAR Port & Freezone, Omantel and Oman FM, ‘Marketing in the New World’ will be moderated by His Highness Sayyid Dr. Adham Al Said, Managing Partner, The Firm, while the panel includes Luma Al Saleh, Partner & Chief Transformation Officer, Identity; Paul Ross, Senior Consultant, former CMO, Mindberry; Maria Saif, Head of Marketing & Digital, Wealth & Personal Banking, HSBC; and Ahmed Sharkawy, Marketing Manager, Diamond Developers.

Speaking ahead of the event, MoCIIP’s Oman Business Forum & P³ Director, Maymuna Al Adawi said: “Marketing has been around for as long as trade and commerce have existed. The nature, form and content may have altered over the years, but the objective has remained unchanged - promote and sell a service or product. This is becoming ever more complex in today’s crowded marketing space, and it is clear that exceptional execution is going to be required for businesses to stand out. Captivating audiences and the stories Omani companies are going to have to tell across multiple platforms is very much going to be at the heart of this edition of Tejajarh Talks as our panellists look at how brand awareness will be created and all-important sales generated in the years to come.”

Agreeing with Al Adawi and setting the scene for the evenings conversation, Tejarah Talks panellist, Paul Ross added, “If I can share one lesson with Omani companies on how to tell their story, it is to think about their narrative as both an origin and a destination story, true to who you are and where you are going. Creating and articulating a bold story is critical to success. Products are part of contributing to that story. And, if you are clear about your foundational narrative you do narrative-led strategy. Strategy is led by your story – not the other way around. Follow the narrative arc of your story and don’t get distracted. But it is also important to demonstrate the other side of visionary storytelling - consistently demonstrating progress against that compelling story.”

With its informed and insightful panels, Tejarah Talks 2022 has enjoyed considerable success attracting capacity audiences with online participants joining from around the world. The live events complimented by a series of publications and podcasts.

Commenting on the Tejarah Talks season, Al Adawi shared: “We could not be more proud of the number of people that have attended Tejarah Talks, the quality of the program and calibre of panellists. It has been a fantastic platform that has allowed us to showcase the dynamism and vibrancy of Oman’s business landscape and investment environment. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over the past 12 months and made Tejarah Talks the grand success it is, in particular our supporters HSBC and SOHAR Port & Freezone.”

Tejarah Talks is free-of-charge and open to everyone. To reserve your seat at ‘Marketing in the New World’ email your name and mobile number to: TT@tejarah.gov.om

