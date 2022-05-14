Visitors to DJWE this year will be delighted to see how local and internationally renowned jewellers and artists have generously gifted their time and skill in support of Education Above All (EAA)’s mission. Look out for the special display of jewellery and art pieces at the entrance foyer of the exhibition to admire – and purchase – one of these unique pieces:

Chopard

The internationally recognised French brand has eight pieces on display for which proceeds will go to support EAA’s activities. The collection includes four iconic Happy Diamond watches, three bangles specially made for EAA as well as a pair of unique earrings.

Isolation is the Mother of Invention masks

Following their debut at a benefit exhibition in Los Angeles and New York late last year, three pieces of the Isolation is the Mother of Invention are on sale at the 18th DJWE. Featuring works by Jeff Koons and other acclaimed artists, the pieces represent an artist’s take on the ubiquitous face mask of recent years and visualise the fantastical, melancholic, and uncanny moment in which we have found ourselves in.

Jewellery pieces inspired by Qatar’s natural heritage

Exceptional pieces created by local talents will also support the cause. Girnas by Mariam Al Khalaf is a white gold necklace studded with rubies and diamonds, valued at QAR 26,500. The piece’s design is inspired by the falcon which is recognised as symbol of dignity and carries several meanings and qualities that characterise the Qatari people such as magnanimity, courage, strength, and pride. Pride by Noof Al Meer will also be showcased. A white and yellow 18k pair of gold earrings embellished with yellow sapphires and white diamonds, the piece is valued at QAR 15,000. The earrings take the shape of the Arabian horse, known for its elegant silhouette and widely recognised as a symbol of chivalry, pride and nobility across the region.

With more than 500 exhibitors from 10 countries exhibiting at DJWE this year, the 18th edition provides an extensive display of classic and contemporary luxury collections by internationally recognised brands and designers as well as locals designers.

Doors are open from Monday 9 – Thursday 12, May: 12:00-22:00; Friday, 13 May: 16:00-22:00; and Saturday, 14 May 12:00-22:00.

