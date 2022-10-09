Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the 7th edition of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022) is kick off today (10 October) , organized by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for 11 AM on Tuesday, will serve as a captivating technical demonstration showcasing the UAE’s capabilities and resources and the readiness of its teams tasked with tackling emergencies, crises, and security scenarios. The demo will continue to be displayed at the exhibition, and is produced by a specialized work teams composed of Emirati talents from all the authorities involved in security, protection, traffic, cybersecurity, hazardous materials response teams, civil defence, and more.

The exhibition, which will continue until 12 October, will see large-scale domestic, regional, and international participation. The number of exhibitors in this year’s edition marked a 121% increase from the previous edition in 2018, while exhibition space increased by 15%. The percentage of participating companies increased by 120% with 33 countries, while companies participating in the exhibition for the first time make up 8% of overall participating companies, with national companies making 34% of participants.

The exhibition will be attended by more than 120 regional and international delegations, marking a 20% increase from the 2018 edition, including delegations from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Italy, and Ethiopia, in addition to an Interpol delegation. The event will also feature 30 prominent speakers and 23 high-level seminars held on the sideline.

The 7th edition of ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022 will focus on showcasing the latest security solutions and innovations, and consolidating cooperation and networking among companies operating in four sectors: national security, cybersecurity, policing and law-enforcement, and protection of vital facilities. The event’s agenda will also include the ISNR Talks which tackle the future of policing, cybersecurity, national security, and mitigating the risks of national digital transformation.

-Ends-