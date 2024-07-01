Attendees will benefit from expedited shortlisting processes, personal engagement with recruiters, and valuable networking opportunities, enhancing career advancement for psychology, nursing, speech & language therapy, and ABA therapy professionals.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Innovations Group, the leading HR and staffing solutions provider, will host a Healthcare Job Fair on July 7, 2024, to streamline the hiring process for candidates in the healthcare sector. The event, taking place on the 23rd floor of Tiffany Tower in JLT, Dubai, focuses on connecting qualified professionals with top healthcare providers in psychology, nursing, speech and language therapy, and ABA therapy.

"We're not just filling positions, we're creating career trajectories," says Nikhil Nanda, Director of Innovations Group. "This exclusive event is designed for those serious about taking their healthcare careers to the next level. Attendees will have the chance to interact directly with the recruiters and explore opportunities that could truly transform their futures. It's more than just a job fair—it's a platform for growth and advancement."

Key benefits for attendees include:

Direct Access: Meet with top-tier healthcare recruiters actively recruiting in specialized fields. Expedited Shortlisting Process: Participate in face-to-face interviews and get to know about your shortlist status by the end of the day. Personal Engagement: Stand out by presenting your skills and experience directly to recruiters. Valuable Networking: Engage with industry peers in a professional setting.

This initiative aligns closely with Dubai's Vision 2030 and the UAE government's commitment to enhancing the healthcare sector. By facilitating the recruitment of skilled healthcare professionals, the job fair contributes to the development of a world-class healthcare system in Dubai. It supports the emirate's goal of becoming a leading destination for healthcare innovation, while also addressing the growing demand for specialized healthcare services in the region.

Given the limited capacity and the specialized nature of the roles, interested healthcare professionals are encouraged to register promptly. This event represents a significant opportunity for career advancement in the healthcare sector. To register and secure an interview slot, please visit- https://bit.ly/JobFair7thJuly

About Innovations Group:

Innovations Group is the UAE’s leading HR and staffing solutions provider with services that include recruitment, temporary staffing, permanent staffing, HR outsourcing, payroll, contract staffing, recruitment, and PRO services among others. The Company has been active in the HR consultancy business for the past 25 years and has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the industry. Over the years, the company has diversified into various sectors across the UAE including technology, aviation, real estate, and hospitality among others. The recent launch of Resivation, a co-living property nestled in the heart of Dubai’s Al Furjan district, equipped with the full facilities of a hotel where professionals can stay under flexible contracts at very reasonable rates, has been a game changer in the city’s real estate and hospitality space.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Heera Shetty

heera@yardstick-marketing.com

Rupa Thomas

rupa@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates