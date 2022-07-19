Muscat, Oman—In preparation for the first-ever Corrosion Conference and Exhibition in Oman happening from 29 to 31 August 2022 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC), a gathering of highly technical experts and senior industry leaders representing the corrosion divisions of Oman’s most reputable oil and gas, power and energy and port companies such as OQ, Nama Group, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), BP, Port of Sohar, Schlumberger and Hempel convened at the OCEC on Monday to conclude the themes, topics and program that will set the direction for the conference and the industry. Gracing the event were representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), under whose patronage the specialized event is organized.

Present at the exclusive meeting were Salim Mahrouqi, Trustee, AMPP Oman and Event Committee Chairman; Majid Al Maqbali (MTCIT), Amjad Kharusi, AMPP General Manager and Material Corrosion Engineer, PDO; Nasser Al Behlani, Consultant; Khalid Al Alawi, Asset Management Manager, Port of Sohar; Adil Al Busaidy, SME Corrosion Measurements, Schlumberger; Dr. Talal Al Nabhani, Head Materials & Corrosion Engineering, PDO; Ashraf Al Aasmi, Corrosion Materials & Inspection Engineer, BP Oman; Khalid Al Fahdi, Acting Head, Asset Integrity & Reliability, OQ; Munzir Khan, Regional Oil & Gas Segment Manager, Energy Middle East & Oman at Hempel; Ahmed Al Abri, Network Planning Manager, Mazoon Electricity; and. Also present were officials from Al Nimr Expo, Raya Services and Innovative Concepts, joint organizers of the event.

The conference program, anchored on six themes—Corrosion Control and Management, Big Data Analytics, Asset Integrity Management, Failure Analysis, Surface Preparation and Coatings, and Risk Inspection: Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning—were rigorously discoursed and gleaned from current challenges, requirements, strategies and solutions, focusing on the need to broaden the scope of the corrosion discussion to include the less-examined marine and maritime sector. These were also founded on the necessity of incorporating technological innovations and developments such as data management, data integration, and how they are utilized, and automating monitoring and inspection operations, among others.

Discussions and presentations are structured into the formal forum, panel discussions, and dedicated workshops. An exhibition will provide a tangible platform for companies to present and showcase products, equipment, technologies, services, current and pipelined projects that will offer opportunities for potential new business and investment. An accompanying Youth Excellence Awards will recognize achievements and contributions to the field of materials, corrosion and integrity by university students and aspiring young engineers.

“We are glad to bring industry experts together to shape an agenda that promises real value to Oman’s corrosion industry and provide support to its players and stakeholders. All the insights shared by the Committee members are critical to the advancement of a sector that has not particularly been spotlighted. We look forward to propel this event towards growth and the fulfillment of objectives aligned with Oman’s economic development plan,” says Amjad Kharusi, General Manager, AMPP.

Oman Corrosion Conference & Exhibition is jointly organized by Al Nimr Expo, Raya Services and Innovative Concepts in partnership with AMPP Oman and hosted by PDO.

For more information about the event, contact Ebrahim Taher or visit: www.corrosionconferences.com

-Ends-