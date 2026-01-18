The CPD-certified content programme offers two thematic stages, Orange Stage, focusing on empowering a circular future and Blue Stage, highlighting water innovative solutions in water management

The World Bank to launch its official report on Solid Waste Management in MENA, highlighting investment needs, recycling and composting opportunities

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Held under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, the inaugural edition of IFAT Saudi Arabia supports the Kingdom’s ambitions to accelerate investment in sustainable waste and water infrastructure. The event will spotlight knowledge exchange, policy dialogue and sector collaboration through a dedicated strategic summit and a Continuous Professional Development (CPD)-certified conference programme.

Taking place from 26–28 January at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, designed to support national development goals and market readiness, IFAT Saudi Arabia Summit and two conference programmes will explore how policy, capital and technology can work together to strengthen waste and water systems, advance circular economy models and support long-term environmental resilience.

“Strengthening waste management systems is a key priority for supporting environmental protection, operational efficiency and resource recovery,” said Dr. Abdullah Al Sebaei, CEO, National Center for Waste Management (MWAN). “IFAT Saudi Arabia creates a focused environment for stakeholders to exchange knowledge, review international experience and align on strategic approaches that support the Kingdom’s regulatory direction and circular economy ambitions.”

IFAT Saudi Arabia Summit

Held on 26 January, the invite-only IFAT Saudi Arabia Summit will convene senior decision-makers from government entities, regulatory authorities, investors and industry leaders to examine the strategic direction of the Kingdom’s waste and water sectors.

Focused on impact investment, public-private partnerships, stakeholder engagement, future readiness and knowledge transfer, the summit will provide access to regional and international case studies, policy-led insights and practical frameworks that support scalable infrastructure development and service delivery.

Key sessions include the Leaders Panel, which will examine the evolving waste and water economy in Saudi Arabia, assessing market dynamics, investment potential and policy alignment with national priorities. Another headline session, the Water Security Panel, led by the Saudi Water Authority, will focus on strategic leadership and governance in advancing water security, exploring national water strategies and integrated policy frameworks.

“A secure and resilient water sector requires long-term planning, strong governance and close coordination across public and private stakeholders,” said Eng. Mamdooh Alshuaibi, Vice President of Sustainability and Water Sector Services, at the Saudi Water Authority., Saudi Water Authority. “IFAT Saudi Arabia provides a timely setting to discuss policy priorities, investment frameworks and technical approaches that support efficient water use, system resilience and sustainable service delivery across the Kingdom.”

Orange Stage: Empowering a Circular Future

Complementing the Summit, IFAT Saudi Arabia will host a CPD-certified conference programme across two thematic stages, Orange Stage and Blue Stage, open to all visitors.

Over the three days, Orange Stage will focus on waste management, recycling and circular economy practices. Sessions will explore regulatory developments, operational optimization and technology deployment across municipal, industrial and specialist waste streams.

Highlights include a technical presentation on optimization techniques in municipal solid waste management, examining smart collection systems, routing efficiencies and processing workflows aimed at improving recovery rates and reducing operational costs. The programme also includes a session exploring the role of data, cybersecurity and digital transformation in modern waste management systems, reflecting the growing importance of smart infrastructure and connected operations.

One of the highlights on the agenda is a panel discussion marking the launch of the World Bank’s latest report on Solid Waste Management in MENA, in collaboration with the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA).

Blue Stage: Innovative Solutions in Water Management

Running from 27 – 28 January, Blue Stage will focus on water resilience, desalination, reuse and digital transformation across utilities and industrial users. Sessions will examine how policy, finance and technology are shaping water security in arid and water-stressed environments.

One of the sessions will be a panel discussion on water resilience in the Middle East, organized by German Water Partnership, which will draw on international project experience and highlight the role of collaboration and policy alignment in achieving long-term impact. A case study on brine mining led by NEOM, will examine the valorization and commercialization of brine streams to reduce environmental impact while supporting circular industrial practices. A dedicated panel discussion on finance and public-private partnerships, led by the International Water Association, will explore funding mechanisms, PPP models and green finance approaches supporting water infrastructure, digital water management and climate-resilient systems across the region.

By connecting policy, investment and applied solutions, IFAT Saudi Arabia will support informed decision-making, cross-sector collaboration and practical delivery across the Kingdom’s environmental ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.ifat-saudiarabia.com

About IFAT Saudi Arabia

IFAT Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom’s dedicated trade show for environmental technologies, focusing on solutions in waste management, water treatment, air pollution control, recycling and the circular economy. Organized by dmg events and licenced by Messe München, with the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) as the Founding and Strategic Partner, the event brings together international expertise and local leadership to accelerate the Kingdom’s environmental goals. IFAT Saudi Arabia is part of the international IFAT network, which hosts leading environmental trade fairs in seven countries all over the world, serving as a platform for technology providers, government stakeholders and industry leaders to connect, collaborate and drive sustainable transformation across the region.

To learn more, visit www.ifat-saudiarabia.com/