Global Financial Technology LLC – owners of OM Pay Lamma application – showcased their product at the recently concluded ‘AL Majlis’ AI Hackathon at College of Banking and Financial Studies. The event theme was Towards Data Revolution, and it brought together AI community in the GCC to discuss and find solutions for industry problems with real datasets. Sponsored and supported by the leading organizations of the country, AI Hackathon provided a perfect opportunity for Global Financial Technology team to introduce their OM Pay Lamma application to industry experts and other participants.

At a kiosk set up at the event, OM Pay Lamma team did digital onboarding of the participants to the application in real time and registered them, so that they can avail the calling, chat and wallet facilities offered by OM Pay Lamma. The app is being upgraded and will be re-launched soon with enhanced UX UI, cutting-edge digital payment solutions and latest technologies.

Lamma app was authorized by the Telecom Regulation Authority (TRA) in 2020; and its wallet service OM Pay was launched in 2022. Available on Iphone and Android systems as Lamma Oman, it is country’s first licensed voice and video call app that offers a mobile wallet and a variety of payment options along with vpn-free communication services. The users can easily register on OM Pay Lamma app, simply by scanning the national id and filling in other details.

The OM Pay Lamma app is using emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Analytics to provide ease in payment solutions. Those who have multiple bank accounts can transact from one app with money in any of their bank accounts. Those who are not banked can leverage OM Pay’s network to enter the digital world. Merchants and business owners can use OM Pay application for digital transactions, thus reducing dependency on cash and increasing their customer base. Users can also add cards, do quick in-chat fund transfers, QR and NFC payments, through the app. Going forward, the app will be enhanced with features like international remittances, bill payments and many more.

-Ends-