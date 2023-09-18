Egypt - Banque du Caire has announced the launch of its latest central units, which are specialised in the field of security control and follow-up. The unit will monitor the work in its branches and deal with any emergencies. It will also provide assistance to all the bank’s sectors to achieve the targets or intervene to maintain the quality of the service provided to clients during peak times.

The opening was attended by Tarek Fayed, Chairperson and CEO of the Bank; Hany Omar, Deputy Governor for Security at CBE; several bank officials, security managers in the banking sector, and a number of representatives of companies and manufacturers.

Fayed said that the new central unit is the result of continuous planning by the engineering sector, in accordance with the latest standards of security technology, communications technology and artificial intelligence. Fayed added that opening the unit comes within the framework of implementing the binding determinants in the security policy document of the CBE.

