Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading financial institution, announces the implementation of "GitHub Copilot for Business," an AI-powered tool set to revolutionise operations within the bank. This innovative technology aims to elevate productivity and efficiency by harnessing generative AI capabilities in code generation, error identification, and optimisation recommendations across various business functions.

GitHub Copilot stands as a game-changing solution, empowering IT teams to streamline their workflows by harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence. To ensure a seamless transition and measure the impact, ADIB Digital Factory conducted a test implementation involving approximately 10 engineers. The initial findings showed promising results, highlighting an impressive 24 percent increase in team productivity.

Moreover, key performance indicators witnessed a boost, marking an outstanding improvement across various pivotal activities compared to the pre-test implementation phase. These results underscore the transformative potential of GitHub Copilot in augmenting the efficiency and effectiveness of software engineering tasks within ADIB's digital ecosystem.

The successful trial of GitHub Copilot for Business reaffirms the bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and efficiency within our digital landscape. The remarkable enhancements witnessed in productivity and key operational metrics validate the immense potential of this AI-powered tool to revolutionize our software development methodologies.

ADIB remains committed to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to drive its digital initiatives forward. With the integration of GitHub Copilot for Business, ADIB is poised to set new benchmarks by maximising efficiencies and delivering superior experiences to its customers.