The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) generated SAR 1.01 billion in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2025, higher by 9.36% than SAR 928.80 million in H1-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) was kept unchanged at SAR 0.68 as of 30 June 2025, according to the interim financial statements.

The clients' deposits increased by 10% to SAR 100.23 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 95.36 billion in the year-ago period.

Assets widened by 16.69% YoY to SAR 167.29 billion in H1-25 from SAR 143.35 billion, while the investments hiked by 23.78% YoY to SAR 43.05 billion from SAR 34.78 billion.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the bank’s net profits stood at SAR 512.50 million, up 5.36% YoY from SAR 486.40 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits edged down by 1.82% from SAR 503.30 million in Q1-25.

