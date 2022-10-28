The first episode features co-founder of string field theory Dr. Michio Kaku, discussing the dangers and opportunities presented by quantum computers

Viewers and listeners can access the podcast through Spotify and Apple

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:– Today, the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) launches the Rethinking Cyber podcast, a unique series to revolutionize the way we think about Cyberspace through thought-provoking conversations with the world’s best minds, including scientists, private sector leaders, and policy influencers.

Hosted in an accessible format with episodes of less than 20 minutes, the weekly Rethinking Cyber podcast series will inform audiences of the cyber challenges and opportunities that are shaping our future, including: the alarming increase of cybercrime, the fascinating future of quantum computing, how to protect children in Cyberspace, the importance of addressing the critical talent gap in the cybersecurity workforce, and more. Beyond just technical and industry issues, Rethinking Cyber will explore the potential of Cyberspace to also positively impact people’s lives around the world.

Alaa M. Alfaadhel, Initiatives and Partnerships Lead at GCF said: “While cybersecurity threats are considerable, there are also endless opportunities to maximize the benefits of technology, and enable Cyberspace to positively impact people’s lives around the world. The Rethinking Cyber podcast convenes thought leaders across sectors, industries, and geographies to have conversations that bring the challenges and opportunities of Cyberspace to a mass audience, so everyone can understand and grasp the issues that will undoubtedly affect them.”

The podcast will feature world-renowned experts and decision-makers, including:

Dr. Michio Kaku, Professor of theoretical physics and co-founder of string field theory

Dr. Craig Wright, Founder and Chief Scientist at NChain

Alex Liu, Managing Partner and Chairman at Kearney

Craig Jones, Director of Cybercrime at Interpol

Iain Drennan, Executive Director at WeProtect Global Alliance

Leila Hoteit, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group

The podcast is hosted by Rebecca McLaughlin-Eastham, TV anchor, moderator and founder, RME Media, and is available on Spotify and Apple.

About Global Cybersecurity Forum

The Global Cybersecurity Forum’s 2022 edition will bring together international decision-makers and experts to inspire new perspectives, approaches, and action in Cyberspace. From the future of quantum computing, the cyber vulnerabilities of AI, deterrence of cyber conflict and the cyber protection of energy systems and supply chains. Key policy issues will be addressed, with perspectives sought from across sectors enabling collective solutions.

The Forum views a global approach as essential to not only maximizing the benefits of technology, but also enabling Cyberspace to positively impact people’s lives around the world. As an action-oriented platform, the GCF will advance dialogue and efforts key to unleashing the future potential of cyber and beyond.