Dubai – Venture capitalists, business angels, and tech enthusiasts are invited to participate in VC Weekend 2024, a vibrant two-day event aimed at fostering community, exchanging valuable insights, and showcasing promising startups from across the region. Organized by Gingo Partners, this annual event, now in its third edition, promises an immersive experience from April 25th to April 26th, 2024.

With a mission to deepen understanding of Middle Eastern venture capital ecosystem trends, VC Weekend 2024 offers attendees a unique opportunity to engage in curated investor dinners, networking roundtables, business talks, market analytics sessions, and witness top startups pitch their innovative ideas. The keystone event will take place at the 25 Hours Hotel DWTC on April 26th.

"We are excited to bring together venture capital professionals, tech founders, and other stakeholders for VC Weekend 2024," said Maria Ivanova, Co-Founder at Gingo Partners. "Our goal is to facilitate meaningful discussions and connections that contribute to the growth of the Middle Eastern venture capital ecosystem."

VC Weekend has previously featured participation from market leaders including Hub71, Plug and Play, Dubai Future District Fund, Magnitt, EdVentures, Startupbootcamp, Modus Capital and others, who recognize the importance of the event in driving innovation and collaboration in the region.

With esteemed industry leaders and visionaries eager to share their insights and experiences, this year's event is poised to inspire and empower attendees like never before. From seasoned venture capitalists to trailblazing tech founders, the diverse range of speakers ensures a wealth of knowledge and perspectives that will enrich discussions and drive collaboration throughout the conference.

For more information and registration details VC Weekend 2024, please visit https://vcweekend.com/

About Gingo Partners

Gingo Partners is a UAE-based investor outreach service and startup community founded by Maria Ivanova, Elizaveta Tikher, Anna Shevchenko and Nikita Perevezentsev. Its mission is to promote diversity and inclusion in venture capital by providing tools for fundraising to founders from emerging markets. Gingo Partners aims to create affordable tools to assist talented founders from emerging markets in accessing resources for their ventures, expand into new markets, enhance community management and support startups in their fundraising efforts.

For Media Inquiries:

Xenia Sofronova

xenia@grechkamedia.com

Grechka Media PR & Consultancy