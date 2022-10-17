Mohamed Amer: “Orascom Development gladly support young entrepreneurs, providing them with the suitable environment and facilities needed to help them achieve their dreams.”

Cairo: Forbes Middle East is preparing to host its first-ever Under 30 Summit, which will be held in El Gouna on November 24-26 at the El Gouna Conference and Culture Center. The first-of-its-kind event will celebrate the Arab world community from the annual Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list, featuring the region’s most inspiring young entrepreneurs, innovators, disrupters, creatives, and athletes.

The summit will be held in El Gouna, Egypt – one of Orascom Development Holding’s fully integrated towns by the Red Sea – and will feature an agenda of discussions, connection-building workshops, and entertainment to support and promote entrepreneurship. The three-day event will showcase the achievements and impact of the Under 30 community, bringing them together with experts, established business leaders, and celebrities to create a unique platform for knowledge-sharing and support.

Khuloud Al Omian, Forbes Middle East’s CEO and Editor-In-Chief stressed the importance of the event and the location. “We chose Egypt because it is one of the most important markets in the region, and it has made so much progress in the field of entrepreneurship,” she explained.

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna said: “We are proud to collaborate with Forbes Middle East to host Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in El Gouna. It all started with a dream to establish a vibrant, sustainable, and integrated town. We at Orascom Development gladly support young entrepreneurs, providing them with the suitable environment and facilities needed to help them achieve their dreams, and I believe El Gouna is a true example of a sustainable hub for startups and youth in Egypt.”

He added: “El Gouna is a multicultural town with an Egyptian identity, supported by a variety of resources, facilities, and infrastructure including various hotels, residential units, schools with different education systems, an international hospital, entertainment, and social activities and different events throughout the year, all of which are components that make the town a prime, highly sought destination in the Red Sea Governorate.”

Forbes Middle East releases an annual 30 Under 30 list to highlight the Arab world’s most impactful young innovators across varied sectors, all under the age of 30 at the beginning of the year. Its 2022 list featured 12 Egyptians. To select the finalists, Forbes evaluated more than 400 nominations and collaborated with external judges, all experts in their respective fields.

A number of major global companies that provide support and financing to emerging companies have confirmed their presence at the summit, including Sequoia and 500 Global. This presents an opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs to showcase their business models and gain support from worldwide conglomerates. A delegate of the Middle East’s most influential CEOs and business leaders will provide training workshops and host discussion sessions, enriching the community and exploring growth opportunities.

The summit aims to put Egypt on the global map for entrepreneurship. Confirmed events include a “Speed-Pitch” competition for entrepreneurs to present project ideas and a music festival.

“We’re very happy to cooperate with Orascom Development to hold this summit at El Gouna Conference and Culture Center, which is a beacon for science, arts, and culture,” added Al Omian. “We thank the administration of El Gouna for providing all the capabilities that are enabling us to deliver this important summit to the high standard it deserves.”