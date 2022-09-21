DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 62% percent of organisations in the Middle East and Africa want to reduce energy costs, according to recent Epson survey results with 58% of respondents looking to invest in sustainable technology. Epson’s focus for GITEX 2022 will be a range of sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that address the pressing concerns of many of the region’s leading industry sectors identified in this new data.

Epson’s solutions for the healthcare, retail, construction and education industries will take centre stage during GITEX, reflecting the sustainability and energy-efficiency concerns identified in research that included 1,400 respondents from the Middle East and Africa region. Underscoring Epson’s commitment to sustainability through its Heat-Free technology strategy, visitors to GITEX 2022 can see the Epson Workforce business inkjet printer range in action, highlighting an energy reduction of up to 83% for companies, compared to laser printing options.

“For many years, Epson has played a leading role in enabling both enterprises and consumers to make smart, sustainable technology switches. A range of vibrant industries from healthcare to construction are driving regional economies, and GITEX delivers a platform to showcase how our solutions help enable the success of these vertical sectors,” said Jason McMillan, sales director, Epson Middle East.

Reflecting the region’s passion for sporting events, GITEX visitors can take a swing at tracking their longest drive with a professional golf simulator, using industry-leading Epson projection technology and celebrating the company’s sponsorship of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). Visitors can then relax over a coffee in the Epson bakery and café, or enjoy the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) zone, showcasing immersive solutions that deliver memorable, unique customer experiences.

Healthcare solutions

As it expands, the Middle East’s healthcare industry needs technology that simplifies and streamlines workflows, saving time and resources to invest in patient care. 65% of those working in healthcare in the MEA region claim that poor scanning technology is preventing the move to digitisation, according to the recent survey results. Hospitals can now scan and print quickly with Epson’s WorkForce printers and scanners, and interact effectively with Epson’s ultra-short throw projectors, enabling faster patient care – all on display at GITEX 2022.

Retail solutions

Epson solutions are found across the region’s retail sector, from fashion to cafés, enabling companies to enhance their customer experiences and increase engagement with shoppers through dynamic digital signage. During GITEX, Epson will showcase three-dimensional image mapping on a couture gown, while also demonstrating laser installation projectors that deliver promotional content in high definition. Epson’s tablet point-of-sale (POS) and portable receipt printers show how regional retailers can ddeliver quality service anywhere in this rapidly evolving industry.

Construction solutions

The real estate and construction sectors in the region have specific challenges, and for GITEX 2022, Epson has targeted technology solutions to address these issues. One stand-out technology is the Epson Moverio Augmented Reality (AR) industrial smart glasses designed for industrial applications such as remote assistance, workflow guidance and training. Hard-hat compatible, Epson Moverio smart glasses connect construction personnel on-site with technical experts based remotely. This means that information and guidance can be passed both visually and verbally using live two-way communications to resolve complex technical issues, assist with repair and maintenance and facilitate on-site training.

In addition, the construction zone at GITEX will feature the Epson SureColor SC-T7700D technical series for printing and scanning AEC/CAD/GIS drawings and plans. With precise line definition, colour accuracy, and security for plans and drawings, as well as the SC-T3100M compact and affordable, large format 24-inch printer with integrated scanner that is easy to transport across building sites.

Education solutions

60% of respondents in teaching and education, believe that technology provides students with greater access to learning materials. With many hybrid learning trends in the GCC, Epson’s education technology helps support the new roles of the teacher, while enabling creative collaboration in the classroom. Epson’s simple educational switches include interactive display solutions, education document cameras, inkjet printers and scanning solutions for an engaging, optimal learning environment – all of which can be experienced in an immersive education environment at GITEX 2022.

Immersive experiences for events and signage

Epson’s state-of-the-art immersive technology, with its range of high lumen laser projectors, creates a thrilling, transformational customer experience. As the world’s leading manufacturer of projectors, with over a third share of the global projector market, Epson offers solutions that cater to a range of industries such as digital signage and events. The recently launched Epson EB-PU2220B is among the world’s smallest 20,000lm laser projectors. With high lumens and 3LCD technology, this compact projector has easy installation and set-up, simple maintenance and great image quality, delivering high-impact immersive experiences.

Visitors can experience Epson solutions in Hall 4, stand H4-F20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre during GITEX, running from 10-14 October 2022.

