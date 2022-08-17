Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced its strategic sponsorship for the twenty-fourth edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition ‘WETEX 2022’, which is to be held from 27 to 29 September 2022, in the Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Empower’s sponsorship for the event stems from its deep commitment to contribute to the activities of the exhibition’s new edition actively and constantly, which is expected to be rather rich and quite unique in spreading the culture of environmental protection as well as raising societal and institutional awareness on the importance of reducing energy and water consumption. Innovative cooling solutions are to review during the event, which seeks to raise the public awareness on adopting energy-saving and environmentally friendly district cooling services and to show how advantageous it is to expand the scope of green buildings. The exhibition also aims to shed light on the elements of sustainable development, green economy, the use of solar energy and the challenges and opportunities existing in this promising sector.

Annually organized in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the exhibition’s global position as an incomparable platform fostering integration among all segments of the energy sector will be further established, Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said.

In addition to offering new cooperation opportunities for the commercial and technological sectors, ‘WETEX 2022’ allows investors, decision-makers, local and international institutions to conclude fruitful deals, build strategic partnerships, exchange experiences, learn about the latest technologies in these vital sectors and identify market needs.

“Empower”, Bin Shafar added, “is keen to dynamically participate in various energy and environmental exhibitions and conferences in global level, particularly WETEX, in order to present the latest technologies and innovations in the field of district cooling solutions. This indeed supports the vision of our wise leadership that pays great attention to sustainability and the challenges of climate change which constitute a real obstacle to growth and prosperity.”

He also indicated that during the exhibition, the company will display a model of its latest environmentally friendly plant, which is of the new generation of district cooling plants, with high-level engineering designs and international standards, as they were provided with advanced equipment and modern technologies in accordance with the best international standards of sustainability.

According to Bin Shafar, demand on district cooling systems and services has risen significantly given the growing demand for sustainable and energy efficient products and services. Such increase in demand has been sparked by the new conditions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic that have prompted companies to search for new efficient solutions. Further, many companies wish to have a clear footprint in terms of preserving the environment and reducing carbon emissions locally and globally.

Bin Shafar also highlighted that the company’s strategy was quite successful in providing high-level and sustainable cooling services with the least energy consumption, hence, preserving the environment and protecting natural resources

