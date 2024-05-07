Riyadh: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir emphasized the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmental protection, highlighting its significant allocation of $2.5 billion to the Secretariat of the Middle East Green Initiative, which has garnered participation from numerous countries and issued its charter. Additional countries have expressed interest in joining this initiative, making it the largest of its kind globally.

Al-Jubeir made these remarks during his participation in a panel discussion titled "Saudi Arabia's Efforts in Climate Change," part of the first National Greening Forum. The event was organized by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification in Riyadh over two days, with the participation of local, regional, and international environmental entities and specialists.

The minister underscored that afforestation forms an integral component of the Kingdom's strategy to address climate change and environmental concerns, crucial for achieving the goals outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030. He reiterated the Kingdom's interconnectedness with the international community, emphasizing that global events impact Saudi Arabia and vice versa. Clean air and a healthy environment are essential for global well-being.

"As the world's largest oil producer," Al-Jubeir stated, "the Kingdom feels a responsibility toward the climate and aims to lead efforts in combating climate change, not only by adhering to international standards but also by shaping them."

Al-Jubeir emphasized that afforestation and land rehabilitation are pivotal for addressing climate change and enhancing quality of life, not only from an environmental standpoint but also for security and stability. Droughts can contribute to conflicts and population displacement, posing challenges to the Kingdom's regional security plans.

Furthermore, he highlighted the direct impact of climate change on the economy, noting that disasters and floods resulting from it lead to increased commodity prices and disrupt supply chains, shipping, and transportation, ultimately affecting consumers.

Al-Jubeir pointed to the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives, launched by His Royal Highness Crown Prince, which underscore the Kingdom's leadership in environmental initiatives. These initiatives aim to leverage the Kingdom's expertise and capabilities in circular carbon economy, combating desertification, land rehabilitation, tree planting, and reducing carbon emissions throughout the region.