Saudi Arabia’s Emaar The Economic City has teamed up with the UAE-based Aramex to advance sustainable logistics solutions in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), according to a press release.

The agreement aims to minimise environmental impact and boost operational efficiency, as Emaar The Economic City and Aramex will implement advanced and innovative logistics solutions in multiple phases.

The first phase entails the deployment of Aramex Bot deliveries in specific areas like Baylasan and Marina, in a move that will allow the introduction of diverse technologies. Therefore, this will play a role in cost reduction in addition to enhancement of operational speed and efficiency, while driving sustainability.

Through the support of its partner Ottonomy, Aramex offers the first multi-compartment robot that is used for logistics operations and allows for multiple deliveries per trip to optimise overall operations and pave the way for cheaper delivery costs.

Bots are electrically powered and emit zero emissions; therefore, their integration would substantially lower carbon footprints.

In an interview with Mubasher during Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, Aramex said they were back then integrating automated delivery through robots that can operate up to 12 shipments and carry up to 80 kilograms.

Managing Director of Emaar, The Economic City, Mansour Al Salem, said: “This agreement marks a significant stride towards advancing green logistics within KAEC as well as reflects our steadfast commitment to reducing environmental impact and fostering sustainability. We seek to implement a variety of eco-friendly logistics solutions under this agreement, particularly Bot deliveries, which would be implemented for the first time in KSA.”

From his part, Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Nowaiser, General Manager of Aramex, said: “We are keen to provide our eco-friendly solutions, paving the way for sustainable logistics in KAEC, as part of our strategic alliance with Emaar and The Economic City.”

Al Nowaiser added: “We at Aramex are dedicated to promoting innovation and implementing eco-friendly solutions that improve our logistical capabilities and reduce the impact of our operations on the environment.”

Aramex official concluded: “We aim to employ these capabilities, along with our cutting-edge solutions, to support KAEC’s objective of providing value-added, eco-friendly logistics services to its residents as well as contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of transforming the logistics industry.”

In March 2024, the Dubai-headquartered company opened a new regional office in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The transportation and logistics company generated AED 129.29 million worth of net profits to the owners in 2023. On the other hand, the Saudi company posted net losses of SAR 253 million and revenues worth SAR 1.03 billion last year.

