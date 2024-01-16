Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, solidified its commitment to the UAE’s Year of Sustainability with an environmentally conscious approach in designing its stand at the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai recently.

Inspired by nature, the Emirates NBD stand at COP28 incorporated designs that drew inspiration from mangroves and other plants, including decorative moss, to reflect a truly sustainable structure. Mangroves play a valuable role within the UAE’s natural environment and sustain ecosystems including other plants and animals. This symbolism was a key part of the Emirates NBD stand to accentuate its UAE heritage.

Emirates NBD used Palm Strand Board, produced by Desert Board, which is the first wooden board to be produced from upcycled date palm biomass, to create its stand at COP28. Desert Board produce this cutting-edge material in the UAE and the Board is known for its excellent engineering and remarkable combination of strength, durability, and sustainability. Desert Board is committed to establishing a circular economy, minimising waste and encouraging the creation of healthier structures, as well as supporting environmental preservation.

Kamal Farah, Director at Desert Board, said: “We were thrilled to work with Emirates NBD at COP28 to produce a sustainable alternative to conventional stands. The design for Emirates NBD was unique, fully aligning with our mission to create a positive impact on the environment with responsible building practices. We believe that every choice we make today impacts on our tomorrow, that is why we are committed to building a greener future with our products.”

Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “We are excited to explore diverse ways to enhance our commitment to environmental stewardship and minimise our environmental impact. As a homegrown financial institution, we are also proud to support local manufacturers and producers as part of the ‘Make in the UAE’ national initiative. Desert Board delivered an environment-friendly alternative stand that fully brought to life our pledge to commit to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals to lead the country into becoming a truly sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

Palm Strand Board is a carbon sink building material with climate-positive contribution, fire resistant, moisture resilient, acoustically insulant, and has immense load-bearing capacity. The Palm Strand Board was used by event management company DXBLive, into a two-tier, well-proportioned stand for Emirates NBD Group that featured a majlis, meeting areas and cafe, among other spaces. Designed for full functionality and elegance, Emirates NBD’s stand had the added quality of being sustainable, underlining Emirates NBD Group’s pledge to create a low-carbon impacted society.

Emirates NBD Group was the Principal Banking Partner at COP28 and fully committed to support one of the most significant global climate conferences and gatherings in 2023. By forging meaningful sustainability and innovation through focused collaborations with other private sector companies and government entities, the Group plays an important role in supporting the transition to climate neutrality across client sectors. Emirates NBD is delighted to support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative and to be a signatory of the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge, which has been initiated by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

