Riyadh: Taking place at the InterContinental Riyadh, from 7-9 June, under the theme ‘Making customer centricity your game changer’ organised by Ejtemaat Events (Gulf Meetings) in partnership with the Customer Experience and Service Association Middle East (CXSA), provides a multinational platform for the CX business community to get up to date on potential CX applications and discuss the latest success stories and potential CX applications for the Kingdom.

With a total of 27 content-rich, educational sessions in the agenda, the E3 CX Conference positions itself as the only thought leadership gathering in Saudi Arabia, featuring over 40 speakers from around the world. The exchange, debate and high-value networking over these 3 days are paramount for the advancement of customer experience and customer-centric blueprints for the future.

Dr. Fahad Al Twaijry, Director of Ejtemaat KSA notes “CX leaders in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region have the potential to become acknowledged leaders in customer centricity in line with international standards. The battle is by no means won, there are a still a lot of challenges ahead and in truth Customer Experience needs to and will evolve globally. Whilst the concept of customer centricity is relatively new in the GCC, for those who invest in their companies and their people, the future is very bright and this is where the leaders of tomorrow will emerge. This conference will stimulate new ideas, challenge existing beliefs and help accelerate people’s capability and career in a fast paced but collaborative way”.

The 3rd day of E3 2022 is designed to deep dive into CX training and career development, offering delegates certification pathways and internationally informed learnings for professionals looking to refresh skillsets and spearhead KSA’s next level CX projects. Certification Programmes held in Arabic and English include Customer Experience Foundation and Customer Service Foundation, certified by the Customer Experience and Service Association Middle East (CXSA).

Addressing KSA’s readiness to advance to new CX adaptations, Abdullah M. Albahouth, General Manager of Insurance from the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) remarks “We are honored to welcome customer experience experts to Saudi Arabia during the E3 Customer Experience Conference. We are confident that our participation will motivate Saudi companies to prioritize customer experience as an important step to redefine the experiences of citizens in the Kingdom, in addition to taking strategic steps that drive pivotal transformations within the customer experience community. growing in the Gulf countries. The keynote speech of the General Organization for Social Insurance on 7 June was followed by a panel discussion of prominent government figures on "Expanding the Horizons of Citizen-Centering".

In another first for this edition, an inaugural CX excellence honoring ceremony adds to the CX celebrations of the programme, to recognise and reward pioneering efforts in CX for Saudi Arabia’s consumers.

Underlining key experiences for KSA’s changing customer behaviours, Head of Transformation at Teleperformance CEMEA – Paul Joustra who addressed digital CX and artificial intelligence including how the metaverse is boosting CX notes "This is the right time to integrate collaborative networks in the nation as customers and citizens recover from the Covid-19 crisis. For the past decade, digital transformation has been a hot topic for enterprises. A value driven digital transformation program that is tailored to the specific needs of an enterprise requires an experienced partner. By leveraging AI best practices and solutions to drive process intelligence & efficiency, Teleperformance looks forward to sharing how we harness the power of AI & human understanding to create simpler, faster and safer interactions”.

The event also features several keynote speakers including Globitel's Nael Halawa, Managing Director in Saudi Arabia, Halawa's session which explored ‘How to Manage a Multi-Channel CX Strategy’ remarked, “We're excited about presenting our technological excellence and expertise in customer experience solutions in the Saudi Arabian market." On his role as a keynote speaker, Halawa continues, "I look forward to elaborating on my talk on multi-channel CX strategy for enterprises and how to create a seamless and consistent service experience for customers using the right tools and methods, which will definitely include leveraging AI-powered innovations."

Oracle’s KSA CX Leader, Mohamed Taibah, who joined the Fireside Chat alongside Dr. Ghada Al Drees, Customer Experience Measurement Manager for Ministry of Culture KSA on ROI of VOC (Voice of Customer Programmes) showcased common CX pitfalls and exchange qualitative vs quantitative results on CX programmes for the region.

SAP’s Chief Executive Officer, Feras Nagadi, added, “Our vision for the world and for Saudi Arabia is shaped by innovation and sustainable growth. Armed with SAP Customer Experience solutions and innovations, we are excited to strengthen the foundation for digital transformation by aligning people, plans, and processes across businesses with agile CX that allows CX leaders to pivot, grow, and scale. We are thrilled to bring our inspiring best to a gathering of future leaders, forward-thinkers, and change-makers”.

Amjad Al Sabbah, Regional Director at Sprinklr underlines: “Agile adaptations to recent changes through automation, smart investments and collaborative international partnerships with Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape will ensure the delivery of excellent customer experiences across the Kingdom, strengthening experience-led initiatives to shape Saudi Arabia’s state of the art digital technology and long-lasting partnerships for the future”.

Offering certification from the CXSA, the Customer Experience and Customer Service Foundation Programmes taking place tomorrow (9 June) for CX professionals and CX enthusiasts will support practical training and skills to upgrade career skillsets and new opportunities.

The dedicated networking zone will continue to showcase customer experience technologies and services for not only Saudi Arabia, but the Middle East, bringing internationally recognised competencies into the Kingdom, and booming customer-first movement including unified CX, CX measurement, CX service design, CX management and intelligent CX processes.

About the E3 CX Conference (7-9 June 2022, Intercontinental Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Next level customer experiences for Saudi Arabia

The E3 CX Conference returns for its second edition live and in-person, moving venues to KSA by popular demand. Set to showcase both regional and international CX success stories, this key gathering will connect the Middle Eastern CX community with recognised CX practitioners from the US, UK and Europe to discuss winning CX practices, new technologies, and tools tailored to support CX reforms in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Visit www.e3cx.live for more information on E3 2022.

About the Organiser: Ejtemaat KSA (Gulf Meetings)

Transforming ideas into high-value experiences

Ejtemaat KSA (Gulf Meetings) is an events company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia managed by industry veterans with more than 15 years’ experience renowned for quality, high-caliber

conferences, summits and expos offering comprehensive B2B events across the MENA region across an array of business sectors. Ejtemaat also offers full-scale event management services and intelligence for hosting successful B2B and special events. Working closely with government institutions, professional associations and various industry leaders, Ejtemaat supports premium thought leadership networks for continued success and a better future for all.

