An action packed first half, featuring more than 100 exhibitions, conventions, and conferences, complemented by a diverse lineup of corporate meetings, sports, and entertainment events

Industry-leading events in H1 include DUPHAT, Arab Health, Middle East Energy, The Hotel Show, Gulfood, Arabian Travel Market, and CABSAT Middle East

Dubai, UAE: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has unveiled an impressive line-up of industry-leading events for the first half of the year. The H1 2025 calendar includes over 100 diverse events, exhibitions, and conferences spanning key growth sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, security, tourism, and finance. This robust lineup not only reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and innovation but also amplifies DWTC’s economic contributions, aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, stated: "In 2025, DWTC continues to champion innovation and excellence, with a strong focus on redefining the future of the MICE industry. Through a diverse line-up of events, we aim to spotlight established as well emerging sectors in a global business environment. Our dynamic calendar, featuring transformative new exhibitions and flagship mega-events such as Arab Health, Gulfood and Arabian Travel Market, will play a pivotal role in driving Dubai's economic growth and fostering business and trade. Aligned with the D33 Agenda, we are committed to strengthening Dubai's status as a leading global business hub and working towards our ambitious goal of doubling our event portfolio and tripling DWTC’s economic contribution by 2033."

DWTC’s content-rich calendar for the first half of 2025 showcases some of the world’s leading trade and consumer events including: Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT) (7-9January); Intersec (14-16 January); iFX Expo Dubai (15 – 16 January); Arab Health (27-30 January); World of Coffee Dubai (10-12 February); Gulfood (17-22 February); Dubai International Horse Fair (17-19 March); Middle East Energy (7-9 April); World Art Dubai (17-20 April) ; Arabian Travel Market (28 April – 2 May), CABSAT Middle East and Satellite Middle East (13-15 May), The World Police Summit (13 – 15 May); GISEC (16 – 18 May); Seamless Middle East 2025 (20-22 May); and Middle East Rail (24-25 June).

Kicking off the year and celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT) (7–9 January) will bring the entire pharmaceutical industry together for three days of vital networking, knowledge-sharing, and business development. This flagship event will showcase leading global pharmaceutical and manufacturing suppliers across the entire value chain.

The 26th edition of Intersec (14 – 16 January) the world's leading safety, security, and fire protection exhibition, returns at a pivotal time. As global threats continue to evolve and grow in complexity, this crucial forum brings together security agencies and professionals to explore strategic solutions. The event showcases how cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and IoT are transforming the industry's approach to protection and safety.

iFX Expo Dubai (15 – 16 January) stands as the premier global gathering in online trading, evolving from its pioneering roots to become the industry's largest and most influential event, with a core mission of empowering the global trading ecosystem. Drawing top professionals from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the 2025 edition will showcase a comprehensive range of sectors, reflecting the industry's growing complexity and interconnectedness.

Arab Health (27–30 January) marks its 50th edition in 2025, cementing its legacy as the healthcare industry's flagship event. For 50 years, it has been the definitive platform connecting global healthcare stakeholders, including policymakers, thought leaders and professionals, to address the world's most pressing medical challenges. The event has grown into a vital meeting ground, drawing over 3,000 participants from more than 70 countries—spanning hospital administrators, clinicians, dealers, distributors, technologists, investors, and government officials. This milestone edition promises unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and partnerships, further shaping the future of global healthcare.

February welcomes the highly anticipated return of World of Coffee (10-12 February) for its fourth edition, continuing its legacy of uniting every segment of the coffee industry - from producers and manufacturers to retailers and traders. With the MENA coffee market projected to reach $1.33 billion by 2030 and an annual growth rate of 3.6% over the next five years, the event comes at a pivotal moment. This specialised exhibition not only serves as a key showcase for UAE's thriving coffee sector but also provides a strategic platform for businesses seeking to tap into the region's rapidly expanding market, making it a must-attend event for professionals across the coffee value chain.

Gulfood, (17–22 February), one of DWTC’s own flagship events, returns as the world’s largest annual F&B exhibition, spanning over 1 million square feet of exhibition space. Now in its milestone 30th edition, the event will host more than 5,000 companies showcasing over 100,000 food, beverage, and catering-related products. In today’s dynamic market, Gulfood has become an essential platform for industry professionals to build connections, secure deals, launch products, and unveil innovations. This year’s edition features cutting-edge initiatives, including the Gulfood Green Awards, celebrating sustainability excellence across the F&B value chain; the YouthX Young Chef Challenge, spotlighting emerging culinary talent; and Food Verse, an immersive space where visitors can explore the technological advancements shaping the industry’s future.

The Dubai International Horse Fair (DIHF) (17 – 19 March) returns with its most ambitious programme yet, building on its 15-year legacy as the region's premier equestrian gathering. The event serves as both a vital trade platform for the multi-billion-dollar equine industry and a spectacular showcase featuring the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship. As the region's most acclaimed equestrian show, DIHF provides an unparalleled opportunity for suppliers to connect with enthusiasts, owners, breeders, stables, and clubs. The fair has established itself as an essential destination where business opportunities merge seamlessly with the celebration of equestrian heritage and excellence, creating a unique platform that serves both commercial and cultural interests in the equestrian world.

World Art Dubai, (17-20 April) now in its 11th edition, has established itself as a cultural cornerstone of Dubai's art scene, bringing together over 10,000 artworks from 400+ galleries and solo artists across 60+ countries in a dynamic four-day fair that combines a vibrant marketplace with immersive experiences, making art accessible to collectors, investors, and enthusiasts alike with unique pieces starting from just US$100.

April features an eclectic array of shows starting with Middle East Energy, (7-9 April). Marking its 49th edition, this event is MENA's most comprehensive energy exhibition and conference, serving as the premier platform for global energy leaders converge to shape industry futures.

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) (28 April – 2 May) returns, reinforcing its position as the premier gateway for global travel and tourism growth. This four-day event serves as the region's essential meeting point for the travel industry, where international destinations connect with buyers and trade visitors through dynamic networking opportunities, business negotiations, interactive demonstrations, and thought-leadership sessions.

"A bold new future: AI-driven cyber resilience," is the 2025 theme for GISEC (16 – 18 May), building on its reputation as the GCC’s leading platform for cybersecurity organisations to connect with businesses and government entities. The event's significance is underscored by its record-breaking 2024 performance, where it achieved three Guinness World Records - for hosting the most nationalities in both a gamified cybersecurity training category and an IoT awareness lesson, as well as conducting the largest IoT awareness lesson ever held.

The World Police Summit (13 – 15 May), hosted by Dubai Police and organised by DWTC’s experiential agency-DXB Live, returns for its fourth edition as the definitive global gathering for law enforcement innovation and collaboration. This influential platform brings together law enforcement professionals, governments, policymakers, and industry leaders. "Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing" challenges the global law enforcement community to reimagine public safety and security through innovation and collaboration, spotlighting emerging trends, groundbreaking technologies, and redefined strategies to address evolving challenges in modern policing. The 2025 summit is set to be the largest yet, welcoming 17,000+ visitors, 250+ exhibitors, 200+ global speakers, and 100+ Chiefs of Police from over 100 participating countries, reinforcing its position as the premier event for advancing global law enforcement capabilities and partnerships.

CABSAT Middle East (13 – 15 May) the MEASA region's leading platform for media, entertainment, and satellite technology, has attracted participants from over 120 countries for more than three decades, to advance thought leadership, innovation, best practices, and diversity within the global media and entertainment community.

Seamless Middle East 2025 (20-22 May) focuses on the future of digital commerce and brings together industry professionals from sectors such as digital payments, fintech, banking, retail, e-commerce, cards, and identity. The event features over 750 exhibitors and 800 speakers, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the digital commerce landscape.

Wrapping up the first half of 2025, June features a dynamic lineup of events, including Middle East Rail (24–25 June), the MENA region’s largest and most influential transport event. Renowned for spotlighting innovation, technology, and strategic advancements in the rail industry, this year’s edition takes on added significance by co-locating with Mobility Live Middle East. The collaboration comes at a crucial time, aligning with the region’s rapid progress in digitised railways and mobility projects.

Julfar concluded, “Our carefully curated events calendar for the first half of the year underscores Dubai’s position as the region’s leading destination for major international business events across industry sectors. By hosting sector-leading mega events that attract the global business community, we are fostering opportunities for networking, growth, and innovation. This not only drives Dubai’s economic progress but also influences the way business is conducted on a global scale.”

Event Name Date Arabplast 7-9 January Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition - DUPHAT 7-9 January Intersec Exhibition 14-16 January Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 14-16 January IFX Exhibition 15-16 January Emirates Otorhinolaryngology Audiology Swallowing & Communication Disorders Congress (EROC 2025) 16-18 January Oracle CloudWorld 2025 21-22 January Fiber Connect Council MENA Annual Conference and Exhibition 21-22 January Arab Health 27-30 January Medlab Exhibitions & Conference 1-8 February UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai 4-7 February International Congress of Endocrinology 2025 - EDEC 2025 8-10 February World of Coffee Dubai 10-12 February Breakbulk Middle East 10-11 February Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition 10-12 February Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) & Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO ME) 10-12 February Microsoft AI Tour 2025 12 February Gulfood 17-22 February WCA World 2025 25-28 February Dubai International Horse Fair 17-19 March Middle East Energy 7-9 April ISPRS Geospatial Week 2025 7-11 April Dubai Entertainment, Amusement & Leisure Expo (DEAL) 8-10 April Pan Arab Interventional Radiology Society Annual Congress (PAIRS) 2025 9-12 April Airport Show & Global Airport Leaders Forum 12-17 April Dubai International Wood & Wood Machinery Show 14-16 April International Property Show 2025 14-16 April Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition - Dubai Derma 14-16 April IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) 2025 15-17 April World Art Dubai 2025 17-20 April Petworld Arabia 2025 19-20 April GoTech Gas and Oil Technology Showcase & Conference 2025 21-23 April DOMOTEX Middle East 22-24 April GETEX 22-27 April Arabian Travel Market 28 April - 2 May Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) 29 April - 1 May The International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition 29 April - 1 May Seatrade Maritime 6-8 May GISEC GLOBAL 6-8 May Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle Bazaar 7-11 May Game Expo 2025 7-11 May International Apparel & Textile Fair 12-14 May World Police Summit 2025 13-15 May CABSAT Middle East / Satellite Middle East 13-15 May Loyalty Connect 2025 14-May Decobuild 15-18 May Acres Real Estate Exhibition 15-19 May The Baby Expo 16-17 May Seamless Middle East 20-22 May Crypto Expo 21-22 May Index Exhibition 27-30 May The Hotel Show 27-30 May China Home Life 11-13 June International Federation of Exhibition and Event services IFES 2025 17-19 June World Vape Show 18-20 June Middle East Rail 24-25 June Mobility Live Middle East 24-25 June

For more information on DWTC’s events, please visit www.dwtc.com/en/events

