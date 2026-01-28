Participation reinforces Dubai’s role in enabling competitive, quality-driven SMEs to scale into new markets

Dubai, UAE – Marking its 10th consecutive year of participation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has leveraged the latest edition of Gulfood (26–30 January) to showcase Emirati products and expertise in the F&B sector. Through its participation as a lead entity in the UAE Pavilion, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Dubai SME is highlighting high-quality, export-ready businesses that reflect the depth and maturity of Dubai’s SME ecosystem.

The pavilion serves as a unified national showcase, featuring the UAE's most promising F&B enterprises, including a flagship delegation of 10 key Dubai ME members. They are also collectively underlining the city's commitment to empowering homegrown businesses to compete on the global stage, further advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to double the size of the city's economy by 2033.

Moving beyond traditional exhibition formats, the 2026 UAE pavilion has introduced a hospitality-led engagement model grounded in Emirati cultural values. Through curated, buyer-led flow and immersive storytelling, the space enables visitors to discover brands, meet founders, and engage in meaningful commercial conversations.

All country pavilions at Gulfood have been brought together for the first time within DEC at Expo City Dubai, elevating visibility for participants and aligning them with the legacy location of Expo 2020 Dubai, globally associated with innovation, future-readiness, and curated storytelling. As the world's largest food and beverage sourcing event, Gulfood provides critical opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs to connect with international companies, buyers, vendors, and government and trade delegations, and also share experiences and knowledge on Dubai's growing F&B sector, a key pillar of the city's economy.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said: “Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, Dubai SME continues to enable homegrown businesses with the tools, platforms, and support they need to scale regionally and internationally. Gulfood provides a direct gateway for our SMEs to engage with global buyers, partners, and markets, and by bringing export-ready SMEs within the UAE Pavilion at Expo City Dubai, we are reinforcing the city’s position as the smartest launchpad for Emirati entrepreneurs with the ambition and capability to compete globally. Supporting major homegrown international events such as Gulfood reflects our commitment to building a resilient, diversified economy, and translating the D33 Agenda’s priorities into real opportunities for SMEs to scale, diversify revenues, and expand beyond borders.”

Dubai SME’s delegation spans a range of businesses, including catering, bakery, Emirati honey and hive products, sustainable specialty food and beverage (F&B), bubble tea supply, coffee retail solutions, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and date production and trading. Participating SMEs are using the platform to engage buyers, advance trade discussions, and explore new market entry opportunities.

As part of Dubai SME's efforts to integrate entrepreneurs and UAE talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the establishment aims to facilitate the launch of 8,000 new Emirati businesses by 2033, raising the total number of supported enterprises to 27,000, up from 19,000 at the end of 2024. SMEs represent some 95 per cent of the total private-sector companies operating in Dubai, underscoring their vital role in driving economic diversification and sustainable growth.

By connecting Emirati businesses with global markets, Dubai SME is converting domestic innovation into cross-border opportunity and further consolidating the city's reputation as a leading destination for entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth.

Dubai SME location at Gulfood 2026: DEC South Hall 4–7, Stand numbers: 35–80 and 35–40

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME)

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

