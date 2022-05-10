Showcasing Al Shindagha Museum to celebrate Emirati heritage and encourage cultural tourism.

Dubai, UAE: As part of its efforts to enhance the emirate’s position as a leading cultural hub for incubating global artists and entrepreneurs and support cultural tourism and the creative economy in the emirate, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is participating in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022, the leading global event for the tourism and travel industry. The Authority is showcasing the latest cultural and artistic landmarks in the emirate as part of its participation in pavilion No. (11) of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall No. (3) from 9 - 12 May.

During its participation, Dubai Culture is also celebrating Al Shindagha Museum, the largest heritage museum in Dubai, taking visitors on a journey to explore the emirate’s social, economic and political history through a group of heritage houses that were turned into museums and include the latest interactive display technologies. The houses include the ruling family’s homes, the Perfume House, the Social Values House, and the Dubai Creek: Birth of a City house. In addition, the children’s pavilion provides the youth with an interesting educational for all family members. Al Shinadagha Museum is planned to open in full during Q4 2022.

Commenting on this participation during her visit to ATM, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said: “Dubai Culture is keen to participate in ATM given its importance and position as a platform that helps us promote the emirate’s cultural monuments to large numbers of visitors from all over the world, especially Al Shindagha Museum, which is considered a centre for preserving the region’s cultural heritage. Our participation contributes to highlighting the emirate’s civilisation and enhancing its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent, as well as encourages cultural tourism to the emirate.”

Badri added: “Dubai Culture also takes the exhibition as an opportunity to celebrate artists, both citizens and residents, in line with our strategic priority to support talents and provide innovative platforms to present their creativity to a global audience and provide them with new horizons for growth and prosperity, affirming the emirate’s position as a hub for the launch of creative, cultural and artistic energies. This will also attract artists, entrepreneurs and investors in creative works from around the world to benefit from the opportunities for growth and prosperity offered by the city, which, in turn, contributes to supplying the creative industries in the emirate, leading to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy that aims to make Dubai the global capital of the creative economy by 2026.”

During her visit to ATM, Badri visited different stands, including those of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs –Dubai, Emirates Airlines, and Abu Dhabi Tourism with the aim of searching for means of cooperation between the Authority and the stands that she visited during her tour at ATM 2022. Badri also toured Dubai Culture’s stand, where she experienced an art exhibition organised by the Authority in the VIP corner that includes artworks from talented Emirati and UAE-based artists.

The exhibition includes four original paintings and a sculpture from the ‘Al Gargour’ series by Emirati artist Khaled Al Banna, whose ideas are inspired by the bright colours of traditional women’s clothing and Gulf fishing nets in cooperation with MORROW Collective. The exhibition also includes two paintings by Emirati visual artist, photographer and sculptor Mattar bin Lahej: 'Khair Alkalam Fan' through which the artist highlights examples and wisdom systems, creating a distinctive artistic method for translating such phrases in a new style and concept, and 'Khair Al Ard,' in which the artist uses natural sand to simulate the earth, briefly describing the human relationship with the earth.

Dubai is a vibrant city that provides its residents and visitors with unique experiences to learn about its distinctive heritage and historical origins through many cultural events and heritage activities. Stemming from its cultural responsibility, Dubai Culture, as the government entity entrusted with the culture and arts sector in the emirate, is committed to safeguarding Dubai’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, transmitting it across generations and celebrating it, making it accessible for everyone, everywhere and stimulating feelings of pride and national belonging in their souls.

