Targeted at the CEOs and senior management teams of organisations operating across diverse sectors, the dialogue was aimed at driving engagement, fostering innovation, and exploring potential business opportunities.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the inaugural edition of the ‘CEO Sustainability Dialogue’ as part of its annual Sustainability Week. Organised by the Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business under the theme ‘Accelerating the Net-Zero Transition: CEO Perspective,’ the event gathered CEOs and top management teams from diverse business sectors to discuss ways to accelerate the economic shift to net-zero emissions.

Hosted at Dubai Chambers HQ, the dialogue addressed the business community’s key role in achieving climate change mitigation targets, with a focus on emerging opportunities created by the transition towards clean energy. The road to net zero emissions is set to reshape Dubai's economy, support the growth of new industries, and create sustainable paths to value creation. The event provided an ideal platform for participants to engage in important conversations, share innovative ideas, and explore potential business opportunities.

The dialogue featured a series of presentations from guest speakers Yousif Bin Saeed Al Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels; Dr. Jasmina Locke, CEO of the SEE Institute; and Monaem Ben Lellahom, Group CEO and founding Partner of Sustainable Square. The three CEOs also took part in a special panel discussion, which was followed by an interactive Q&A session.



Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Today’s timely gathering represents another important step in uniting and supporting the private sector in our shared journey towards a sustainable future. Harnessing the momentum created by the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, our Centre for Responsible Business has been working tirelessly to help members achieve their ESG goals through initiatives including our annual Sustainability Week, the ESG Label scheme, and our new Circular Economy Incubation Centre. We remain committed to strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors, which will play a key role in advancing the wise leadership’s sustainability agenda.”

The event featured a special presentation announcing the launch of the Dubai Circular Economy Incubation Centre, a new initiative designed to assist local businesses in developing and sharing their circular economy ideas for policy consideration. A committee of circular economy experts from government entities, business associations, and academia will oversee the review process and provide support and guidance in developing selected projects for submission to the Executive Council to obtain government endorsement.

As the UAE gears up to host the prestigious COP28 climate summit, Dubai is emerging as a global pioneer in the clean and renewable energy sector. The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy has set an ambitious target to generate 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. The emirate’s plans are closely aligned with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The Centre for Responsible Business’ Sustainability Week takes place from 9 - 13 October and is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at advancing the UAE’s sustainability agenda. In addition to the CEO Sustainability Dialogue, highlights of this year’s annual programme include a Green Exhibition, a Roundtable Discussion, and the launch of a premium online training platform designed to elevate capabilities in the fields of sustainability, ESG, and CSR.

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

