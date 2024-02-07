

Manama, Bahrain - CTM360 is delighted to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the Open Cyber Security Conference 2024, scheduled to take place from February 26th to March 1st, 2024, at the Auditorio Adán Martín Menis in Tenerife.

Under the theme "Back to the Future: Moving Forward with Lessons Learned from 30 Years of Working Together," the OCSC 2024 is set to be a unique gathering of international cyber security and incident management teams, celebrating three decades of collaboration within the global community of trusted practitioners. While commemorating this remarkable journey, the conference will focus on the future of security incident management and addressing the evolving challenges in the field.

Organized by the OpenCSIRT Foundation (OCF) in close collaboration with TF-CSIRT and FIRST, the Open Cyber Security Conference has established itself as a vital platform for fostering European and global coordination and cooperation among cyber security and incident management teams. With its emphasis on sharing goals, ideas, and best practices, the event aims to enhance global cyber hygiene and resilience.

By engaging with OCSC, CTM360 seeks to contribute to the global discourse on cybersecurity, exchange knowledge with international certifying bodies and policymakers, and work together towards a safer digital world. This collaborative approach not only complements the company's philosophy but also enhances the effectiveness of the comprehensive cybersecurity platform, creating a more resilient and secure environment for organizations and nations alike.

Mirza Asrar Baig, the CEO of CTM360, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in OCSC, emphasizing its perfect alignment with the company's ideology of placing greater value in a collaborative cybersecurity ecosystem. Mr. Baig stated, "Participating in OCSC is a natural fit for CTM360 as it perfectly aligns with our belief that the true strength in cybersecurity lies in collective efforts and shared insights."



For more information about CTM360 and its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, please visit: www.ctm360.com

Contact: info@ctm360.com

