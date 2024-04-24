Dubai, UAE: – CS & Clarks, a leading consultancy firm specializing in career advisory, in collaboration with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA, unveiled the upcoming Corporate Pulse event on May 1st at Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island in Dubai.

This edition of Corporate Pulse will focus on personal branding: the online footprint, featuring a special guest appearance by digital expert Guru Mr. Bassem Saber.

The event promises to offer a unique opportunity for professionals in Dubai's dynamic business landscape to engage in insightful discussions and network with industry leaders. Attendees will gain knowledge from Mr. Saber and other esteemed speakers, while the event's focus on personal branding and online presence aligns with current needs in the business world.

Charbel El Fakhry, Senior Consultant at CS & Clarks said: “We are excited to host the Corporate Pulse event at the stunning Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island. This gathering will provide attendees with valuable insights on personal branding and online presence, crucial aspects for professionals in today's digital landscape.”

Mohamed Halawi, Global Business Travel & Procurement Expert, highlighted the event's significance: “This Corporate Pulse event is a must-attend for professionals seeking to elevate their personal brand and enhance their online presence. Our collaboration with Banyan Tree provides a beautiful setting for this important event.”

Representatives from Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island added: “We are thrilled to host Corporate Pulse at our luxury venue. The focus on personal branding resonates with our commitment to fostering growth and innovation. We look forward to welcoming all attendees to Banyan Tree for this enlightening event.”

The event will feature interactive sessions, discussions, and networking opportunities designed to promote dialogue and collaboration. Attendees will gain valuable insights, expand their networks, and establish connections that will contribute to their professional development and the growth of their respective industries.

CS & Clarks is a renowned Career Consultancy firm specializing in Career-Related Solutions. For more info, please visit: https://csandclarks.com/ .

