Amr Hassouna: In 2021, we secured an additional 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration licenses in Egypt’s Eastern Desert and recently commenced drilling

Cairo:– Centamin, a leading intermediate African gold mining company and operator of Egypt’s largest gold mine - the Sukari Gold Mine, announces its participation as the diamond sponsor in the second edition of the Egypt Mining Forum. The forum will be held under the patronage of HE Tarek El Molla, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 July in Cairo. The forum will host regional and global mining industry leaders, global mining companies, investors, service companies and suppliers.

Mr. Martin Horgan, Centamin CEO, Mr. Amr Hassouna, Centamin Country Manager (Egypt), Mr. Paul Cannon, Centamin Head of Environment Social and Governance, and several senior members of the Centamin and Sukari Gold Mine operating team will be in attendance at the forum.

This years’ forum coincides with the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Petroleum to develop Egypt’s mining sector, including the significantly revised exploration framework launched in 2020, to attract international mining companies to invest and explore Egypt’s mineral wealth.

Producing nearly 500,000 ounces of gold per year, Centamin’s Sukari Gold Mine is ranked among the largest gold mines worldwide. In 2022, Centamin invested US$830 million of economic value into Egypt, including salaries, job creation, professional training, infrastructure development and investment in local communities, in addition to profit share and royalty payments to the Egyptian government. Centamin’s total workforce is 96% Egyptian and 67% of the company's procurement spend goes to Egyptian suppliers.

Commenting on Centamin’s participation in the Egypt Mining Forum, Mr. Martin Horgan, Centamin CEO, said: "The Egypt Mining Forum is an important regional platform bringing together global mining experts and companies operating in Egypt and those interested in Egypt. Egypt’s Arabian Nubian shield is one of the last underexplored geological gold belts.

The Egyptian government has been clear in their vision to create a thriving mining industry for the benefit of Egypt and the Egyptian people. Centamin shares this vision and strongly believes that mining has yet to fulfil its true potential in Egypt: providing jobs, education and training, direct financial and infrastructure investment.

Centamin has operated the Sukari Gold Mine in the eastern desert for nearly 15 years, creating important opportunities for the Egyptian people. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, EMRA and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, to ensure Egypt develops its gold resources for future generations, delivering long term economic growth to the benefit of the country and all of our other stakeholders.

At the same time, Centamin seeks to highlight its leading role in caring for the environment, which we consider an integral part of the Company's philosophy and the way it performs its operations. Our decarbonisation roadmap details our interim target to reduce our carbon emissions by 30% by 2023, alongside our broader stewardship programmes for water and waste sustainability, air quality and biodiversity.

Our participation in Egypt’s Mining Forum comes in line with our great interest in the Egyptian market and to understand the most important government trends in the field of mining, especially gold mining, in addition to share knowledge about the latest global visions and trends in the mining industry through our continuous discussions with all participants in this forum from public and private sectors."

Mr. Amr Hassouna, Centamin Country Manager for Egypt, added: "Centamin is honoured to participate in the Egypt Mining Forum, which represents a valuable opportunity to showcase our most recent achievements at the Sukari Gold Mine, and our exploration work across our 3,000km2 of highly prospective Eastern Desert Exploration (“EDX”) blocks, where we have commenced our first drilling programme last month.”

-Ends-