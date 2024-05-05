Algeria's Ministry of Energy and Mines announced positive results from joint Algerian-Chinese exploration efforts for lithium in the desert regions of Tamanrasset and Ain Qazzam.

The announcement follows a meeting chaired by Minister Mohamed Arkab on Thursday, a report by local Arabic language daily Elbilad said

The report quoted an official statement from the ministry as saying that the team presented a detailed presentation of the initial mining exploration results for lithium, which were described as positive. The findings indicate the presence of lithium alongside other valuable mineral resources and rare earth elements, including tungsten, tantalum, and niobium.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

