A2Z for Real Estate Exhibitions is preparing to launch a new edition of the Builders of Egypt Real Estate Exhibition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on February 5, 6, and 7, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Al Khobar. The event comes at a time of a noticeable increase in Gulf investors’ interest in Egyptian real estate, which is considered one of the most attractive real estate investment markets in the region.

In this context, Yahya Salama, Chairman of A2Z, explained that the exhibition is a direct response to clear shifts in the demand map within the Gulf market. He noted that clients are no longer looking solely for a residential unit, but rather for an integrated real estate product that combines stability with investment returns—something the Egyptian market currently offers through its diverse advantages.

Salama pointed out that Al Khobar was chosen based on a careful reading of market dynamics, as the Eastern Province includes segments with high purchasing power, in addition to a large Egyptian expatriate community. This creates an ideal mix for the success of specialized real estate exhibitions focused on exporting Egyptian property to foreign markets.

He added that the Builders of Egypt Real Estate Exhibition focuses on presenting carefully selected projects from major Egyptian real estate developers, including ready-to-sell units as well as others scheduled for delivery within short timeframes, along with flexible payment plans that suit the nature and requirements of clients in Saudi Arabia.

Salama emphasized that the successes achieved by the Builders of Egypt Real Estate Exhibition in its previous editions have prompted a large number of real estate development companies to compete for participation in the Al Khobar edition, offering a diverse portfolio of residential, hotel, commercial, and administrative projects. This reflects confidence in the strength of the event and its ability to deliver tangible results on the ground.

In a first-of-its-kind move, Salama revealed that the company is preparing to launch the largest advertising and marketing campaign for an Egyptian real estate exhibition held outside Egypt. The upcoming Al Khobar edition of Builders of Egypt will rely on an integrated promotional plan that includes traditional and digital media as well as social media platforms, ensuring the event reaches the widest possible segment of targeted clients and presenting a new professional model for the regional marketing of Egyptian real estate exhibitions.

Salama concluded by affirming that the coming period will witness greater expansion in the presence of Egyptian real estate exhibitions within Gulf markets. He expects 2026 to mark the starting point of a new phase of partnerships and high-quality deals that will enhance the competitiveness of Egypt as a regional real estate destination.