Abu Dhabi: As part of its ongoing efforts to empower Arab youth and open new professional and economic pathways within the creative and digital industries, the Arab Youth Center has launched the intensive applied phase of the Arab Youth Hackathon – Gaming Edition, the program is implemented through a strategic partnership with Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and AD Gaming, with gold sponsorship from Tiger Group Holding, and in collaboration with Games Ventures and Futuregames. This phase of the program is hosted at the headquarters of AD Gaming, with the participation of 50 young men and women from 10 Arab countries.

This phase represents a pivotal milestone within a fully integrated, three-month applied training programme designed to replicate the working environment of global game development studios. Participants have been divided into four multidisciplinary teams operating as independent studios, bringing together developers, designers, artists, and narrative writers in a realistic, hands-on experience that mirrors the professional game production cycle from initial concept through to final product. The program culminates in the selection of the winning team, recognized as the hackathon’s best project and concept.

From development to a global showcase

The programme will conclude with a final showcase held during the World Government Summit, taking place in Dubai from 3 to 5 February 2026. During the Summit, the four competing teams will present their games as fully developed original projects, supported by cinematic trailers and live gameplay demonstrations.

The presentations will be delivered as part of the Arab Youth Center’s participation in the Summit, coinciding with the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, and will be showcased before a global audience of decision-makers, investors, and leaders in the gaming industry. This exposure creates broad opportunities for partnerships, commercial development, and future professional pathways for participants, while reflecting the programme’s vision of transforming Arab creativity into competitive digital products capable of succeeding on the global stage.

An advanced Arab model and a promising economic pathway

In this context, H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, affirmed that the Arab Youth Hackathon – Gaming Edition represents an advanced Arab model for preparing game developers. He noted that Arab identity—with its rich stories, symbols, history, and diverse environments—offers a powerful foundation for storytelling and digital world-building.

He added that the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for youth empowerment and future industries, emphasizing that electronic games have become a promising creative and economic pathway for Arab youth, offering genuine opportunities to build professional skills and pursue new avenues in employment, production, and entrepreneurship within the global creative economy.

Empowering Talent and Building a Digital Arab Ecosystem

In this regard, H. E. Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the participation of AD Gaming as a strategic partner of the event underscores Abu Dhabi’s leading role in investing in young talent across the gaming and creative technology sectors. He highlighted the emirate’s contribution to building a competitive Arab ecosystem with global reach, and to strengthening the role of cultural and creative industries as a key driver of economic growth, emphasizing the importance of supporting initiatives that provide youth with space for learning and constructive experimentation.

His Excellency further noted that the transition of the “Arab Youth Hackathon - Gaming Edition” to the in-person training phase marks a pivotal milestone in the programme’s journey, as it enables participants to operate within an interactive environment that fosters innovation and accelerates the transformation of ideas into scalable and sustainable digital products.

Supporting the Digital Economy and the Gaming Industry

For his part, Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated that the partnership with the Arab Youth Center through the Arab Youth Hackathon aligns with the Chamber’s commitment to developing digital and creative skills among youth and enabling their entry into one of the fastest-growing sectors of the digital economy. He added that this initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda and reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional hub for the gaming industry.

A training programme that mirrors global studios

Participants progressed through interconnected stages, beginning with recruitment and selection, followed by training and concept development during November and December 2025. During this phase, teams worked on developing concepts, building worlds and characters, crafting narrative structures, and producing alpha builds under the guidance of international gaming experts.

The intensive applied phase focuses on developing final game versions (Golden Builds), enhancing gameplay experience, improving performance and stability, and preparing presentation materials.

The first fully integrated regional programme

The Arab Youth Hackathon - Gaming Edition is the first fully integrated regional programme dedicated to preparing Arab youth to enter the gaming industry through a professional framework. Its vision centers on transforming Arab identity from traditional cultural material into contemporary interactive digital content aligned with global trends in creative industries.

Through the development of original games inspired by Arab culture and hands-on training that mirrors the operations of global studios, the programme enhances teamwork and production skills, opens pathways for building international professional networks, and contributes to strengthening Arab digital content within one of the world’s fastest-growing creative industries.

The hackathon is organized through a strategic partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, AD Gaming, with Tiger Group Holding as Gold Sponsor, and in collaboration with Games Ventures and Futuregames. The applied phase is implemented at AD Gaming headquarters.