

After its successful 5G Summit in 2023, Arab Advisors Group, the region's leading independent research company, is announcing the date of its 5G Summit 2024 on June 4, 2024, at the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Jordan.

Arab Advisors Group looks forward to achieving more success at its eighteenth conference, which serves as a culmination of a journey that has been privileged to have the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan since 2009. The company's journey has resulted in collaborations involving more than 100 global companies, hosting over 8,000 executives and leaders in the fields of communications and technology from around the world. It has provided effective media coverage and ideal networking opportunities for all participants throughout its conference editions.

For more information about the summit held in 2023 (the 5G Summit), please visit the following website: https://www.5gsummit.me

