Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:– Mauritius, the leading destination for luxury holidays in the Indian Ocean, is delighted to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, set to take place from May 6th to May 9th, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, inviting attendees to ‘Feel our island energy’ and let Mauritius captivate your heart.

Its breathtaking scenery, diverse wildlife, and fascinating culture makes it an unmatched destination for those seeking adventure, leisure, and cultural immersion. Mauritius appeals to every kind of traveler, from thrilling water-based activities to relaxing spa vacations, it always has something for everyone. Mauritius Tourism aims to connect with experts in the industry, travel companies, and tourists, at the ATM 2024, to highlight the destination's numerous recreational activities and sights that make it an absolute must-visit for Middle East travelers.

Mauritius has a variety of outstanding resorts and spas to meet the needs and desires of Gulf residents seeking leisure filled and luxurious holiday. Travelers will experience an unparalleled level of luxury and comfort, whether they are enjoying a calming massage overlooking the ocean or dining on fine cuisine prepared by renowned chefs. If you are an adventurer, you will be spoilt for choice, with options ranging from snorkeling and diving in bright coral reefs to hiking through gorgeous national parks.

The warm tropical weather makes it a perfect destination for outdoor adventures and water sports. It also boasts a rich cultural tapestry impacted by its varied population of Indian, African, Chinese, and European heritage. Through music, dance, and cuisine, travelers can immerse themselves in the island’s vibrant traditions and experience the warmth and hospitality of the island, and its people. Moreover, they have a variety of halal food choices along with conveniently situated prayer locations, assuring that all the travelers have a memorable vacation.

Reminiscing on the last year's achievements, Mr. Arvind Bundhun, Director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority stated that 2023 was a successful year for Mauritius and expressed an optimistic outlook for 2024, citing the rise in tourism in 2023, wherein the island welcomed over 1,026,771 people. The island is actively promoting its tourism in the Middle Eastern market, taking part in travel fairs, and launching campaigns to market the experience it has to offer. Mauritius' presence in ATM 2024 is predicted to increase its exposure and encourage Middle Eastern tourism.

About Mauritius:

Mauritius is an island nation located in the Indian Ocean, known for its stunning beaches, lush forests, and unique blend of cultures. The country has become one of the leading tourism and investment destinations in the region, thanks to its stable political climate, friendly business environment, and strategic location. With a growing number of international visitors and investors, Mauritius is poised to become a key player in the global economy.

About Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority:

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure of Mauritius established in 1996 by the MTPA Act. The task of the MTPA is to promote the country's tourism industry, provide information to tourists on facilities, infrastructures, and services, to initiate action to promote cooperation with other tourism agencies, to conduct research into market trends and market opportunities and disseminate such information and other relevant statistical data on Mauritius.