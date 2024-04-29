In alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030, Kanoo Machinery participates in SaudiFood Manufacturing showcasing innovative solutions that drive the food manufacturing industry

KSA food manufacturing sector anticipates rapid growth in the next six years; Kanoo Machinery’s participation in the growing sector

Kanoo Machinery collaborates with partners – Combilift / Aisle Master, Hyster, Perkins, Snorkel, and Kaishan to showcase its expertise and solutions that drive the food manufacturing industry in KSA towards a sustainable, resilient, agile, and efficient future.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Kanoo Machinery KSA, a division of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, is all set to participate in the inaugural edition of SaudiFood Manufacturing, a largest gathering in the Kingdom focusing on the F&B manufacturing industry, scheduled to take place at Riyadh Front from April 30th to May 2nd, 2024.

As per reports, Saudi Arabia anticipates attracting over USD 20 billion in investments into the food industry by 2035, which is defined in the economic diversification and healthier living goals under the Saudi Vision 2030. This is the first time Kanoo Machinery KSA participates along with its partners focusing on innovation, collaboration, and aligning with the future of the food industry thriving on efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.

Commenting on Kanoo Machinery’s commitment to the F&B manufacturing industry in KSA, Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman of Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo and President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, stated, “Kanoo Machinery has been a leading player in providing machinery solutions to the F&B industry, introducing innovative technology over the years. We are always committed to the progress of the F&B market and stand as a key provider to multiple production facilities. Kanoo Machinery’s offerings are aligned with Saudi's economic vision, as we add value to the KSA food manufacturing sector which anticipates rapid growth in the next six years.”

At SaudiFood Manufacturing 2024, Kanoo Machinery KSA marks a milestone with Kaishan, a leading compressor manufacturer officially unveiling its partnership and the product range. Further, Kanoo Machinery KSA will participate SaudiFood Manufacturing with partners – Combilift / Aisle Master, Hyster expertise in material handling in the F&B manufacturing industry. Kanoo Machinery’s valuable partners, Perkins and Snorkel also join at the event to showcase its expertise in machinery solutions for the F&B industry.

With Perkins, Kanoo Machinery KSA distributes high standards of engineering excellence, offering a comprehensive range of innovative and reliable power solutions tailored to meet customer expectations. Hyster provides durable lifting equipment, while Combilift / Aisle Master assist companies of all sizes and from every industry in maximizing the capacity, safety, and efficiency of their warehouse and storage facilities. With Snorkel, Kanoo Machinery KSA provides authentic spare parts that can ensure Snorkel machines’ efficiency.

Mr. Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, Vice President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, stated, "Kanoo Machinery KSA empowers the food manufacturing market in KSA by providing unparalleled solutions in machinery designed through great innovations and technology. SaudiFood Manufacturing will further exhibit our expertise, emphasizing our commitment to the industry."

Commenting on the partners of Kanoo Machinery at SaudiFood Manufacturing, Mr. Manoj Tripathy, CEO of Kanoo Industrial and Energy said, “We are excited to participate in the first edition of the SaudiFood Manufacturing with our esteemed partners and together we exhibit the latest technology in machinery solutions to F&B industry. We believe this will be a great platform to showcase our cutting-edge products.”

The first edition of SaudiFood Manufacturing focuses on F&B manufacturing, providing a dedicated platform for processing, packaging, and ingredients. It serves as a booster for the industry to become a main source of predicted Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. The Expo will bring dynamic global experts, thought leaders, and policymakers together to offer innovative perspectives, insights, and strategies applicable to the F&B manufacturing sector.

Kanoo Machinery’s participation is a dynamic move to align with the global and regional push towards embracing innovative food manufacturing and storage technology.

-Ends-

About Kanoo Machinery

Kanoo Machinery is a member of Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo, one of the largest, family-owned conglomerates in the region with diversified business industries under one roof. Established in Bahrain in 1890, the parent company has a long track record of success which started from a trading and shipping enterprise.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Chamodi Gunawardane

chamodi@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates