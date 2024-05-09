The American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) proudly inaugurated its first Women in Business (WIB) Diwaniya of 2024. This landmark event brought together influential leaders and professionals from various sectors to discuss and develop initiatives promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

Dr. Arezou Harraf, Vice Chair of AmCham Kuwait, commended the attendees for their collective efforts in crafting the DEI Matrix, a comprehensive 16-point framework designed to embed sustainable inclusion practices within local businesses. Dr. Arezou also shared the year’s priorities, including advocating for the Kuwait Women's Economic Empowerment Program (KWEEP) and promoting capacity-building measures with tangible outcomes to advance women in business.

Event Highlights and Key Discussions

The Diwaniya emphasized the importance of capacity-building through initiatives like mentorship, workshops, and further studies. AmCham Kuwait aims to leverage its networks to support these efforts. Dr. Arezou encouraged attendees to share their insights on effective capacity-building practices and strategies for creating a lasting impact.

KWEEP and Its Role in Driving Inclusion

Discussions further delved into the role of KWEEP, which seeks to advance Kuwaitization and support women’s integration into the private sector. Sevda Erensel, Corporate Communications Consultant, from Limak, elaborated on KWEEP’s origins and objectives, noting that it started with seven founding companies and aims to include the top 50 companies in Kuwait as signatories. As a B2B platform, KWEEP facilitates networking and creating a positive social impact in the private sector. Salma Al-Hajjaj, General Manager of HR at Gulf Bank, highlighted KWEEP's commitment to mentoring and empowering younger generations.

Exploring Themes and Overcoming Challenges

The Diwaniya emphasized that AmCham Kuwait’s WIB mandate is non-political and advocacy-oriented, focusing on capacity-building and creating lasting community impact. Throughout the discussions, attendees explored how future diwaniyas will be held by establishing clear themes, targeting different audiences, and the importance of engaging various stakeholders and allies.

Next Steps and Future Plans

Dr. Arezou announced that the WIB Diwaniya series would occur quarterly, with each session designed to generate measurable outcomes and foster continuous advancement. AmCham Kuwait’s upcoming WIB event series will focus on different themes, continuously incorporating feedback from experts and participants to refine DEI strategies. The goal is to develop a reference point for companies and organizations looking to implement effective DEI practices.

The event concluded with a call to action for attendees to continue contributing their expertise and insights to shape the future of women in business in Kuwait. AmCham Kuwait is committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and creating opportunities for women at all levels of their careers.

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interests in the state of Kuwait.