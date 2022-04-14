Abu Dhabi, UAE: The International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi) is scheduled to be held from 10 - 12 October 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. By hosting the seventh edition of this prominent international event in the field of security, the UAE is asserting its standing as a global leader in holding top international exhibitions and events.

The exhibition is being organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, with ADNEC continuing its multifaceted efforts to ensure that the next edition of the event is more successful, competitive, and globally prominent. It also aims to increase the international participation of major companies, decision-makers, and experts from around the world.

ADNEC has worked closely with the main partners and participating exhibitors to provide the highest levels of support to all exhibitors and partners in the events it organises and hosts at its facilities.

Saeed Al Mansoori, executive director at Capital Events a subsidiary of ADNEC said: “ISNR is a unique event and strategic addition to ADNEC’s portfolio of specialised events. Based on our vision for diversifying our annual events agenda, as well as our unwavering commitment towards our partners, exhibitors and other stakeholders, we continue to work to draw in more specialised global events to Abu Dhabi. The UAE capital is a top destination for hosting major events in the region and the world. We are also working with our partners to increase the competitiveness of the event on regional and international levels. We are looking forward to organising the 7th edition of ISNR in Abu Dhabi in October, which will be organised by ADNEC for the first time.”

The latest edition of ISNR will focus on showcasing the most recent security innovations and solutions, as well as reinforcing business and relations between companies operating in four sectors: national security, cybersecurity, police and law enforcement, and protection of vital facilities. The event will also feature three ground-breaking conference agendas, one on the future of police work, one on national cybersecurity, and one on mitigating the risks of national digital transformation.

ISNR in Abu Dhabi will showcase a wide range of technologies in the fields of digital forensic medical science, combating malware and spam emails and viruses, human factors, governance, compliance, business continuity, accident response, identity and access management and application security. The exhibition will also highlight the latest in the Internet of Things (IoT) security, cloud security, mobile phone security, cyberterrorism and protection from cyber warfare, network security, data security, managed security services (MSS), and encryption.

