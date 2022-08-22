AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), held a symposium entitled ‘Youth Essential Skills for the Future’ under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, jointly with the World Youth Skills Day.

The symposium aimed to shed light on the importance of the skills needed to empower the youth and build their capacities in order to qualify them to meet labor market requirements. The event was organized in cooperation with several national institutions, with the participation of a number of young men and women representing institutions, associations, youth initiatives and universities.

In his key address to the youth, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh underlined the significance of shifting from teaching to learning, stressing the importance of sharpening their skills and creating ideas and projects based on information and communication technology, noting that all kinds of information are available on the Internet, which creates equal opportunities for everyone. “If you are not a ‘knowledge worker’, and if you fail to utilize the Internet to serve your life and economy, then, you will have no place in this world in the future,” Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said.

He further added that the world needs innovations and inventions in all sectors, especially since the world today passes through one of the most important phases of change in human history, which is the Knowledge Revolution that entirely relies on knowledge technologies.

For his part, TAG.Global Education and Youth Advisor and TAG-KF Executive Director, Dr. Fadi Daoud, welcomed the participating institutions, speakers and attendees from the various youth entities, affirming that the forum was held in conjunction with the celebrations of the World Youth Skills Day; marked on July 15 every year, after being endorsed by the UN General Assembly. Dr. Daoud, also, said that holding the forum comes in line with TAG-KF’s belief in the importance of training and equipping the youth with the skills required in the labor market. The event was held due to the commitment of the Form to its national role and mission in raising awareness, educating and creating a safe platform for dialogue among the youth.

It is worth mentioning that the forum included various activities and specialized seminars with the participation of a group of experts from national institutions in the areas of training, and capacity building of individuals and institutions.

The first-panel session entitled ‘Digital Skills and Future Business Requirements’, was moderated by Ms. Noor Abu-Jbara; who is in charge of entrepreneurship and innovation at Umniah’s “The Tank” business incubator, and was attended by Mr. Nidal Bitar, chief executive officer of the Information and Communications Technology Association (Int@j), and Eng. Ismail Hakki, TechWorks managing director – one of the Crown Prince Foundation’s initiatives. That is in addition to Eng. Jamil Alkhatib, founder of Ibtikar for Innovation & Technology Management Company, and Mr. Mohammad Al-Kayed, expert at the Black Mountain Cybersecurity Company.

A number of specialized seminars also took place to contribute to raising youth awareness and familiarizing them with diverse national initiatives, volunteering and training opportunities in addition to their success stories. On the other hand, Managing Director of Thinking Schools Academy Trust - Rethinkers, Dr. Lana Mbaideen, presented a seminar entitled ‘Brain Keys, their Role in Talent and Creativity’, while Dr. Aghadeer Jweihan, general director of Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training, gave a presentation entitled ‘Craft Skills in Empowering Women Economically and Developing Local Society.’

Meanwhile, Ms. Isra’a Awajan, PMU senior manager of Education for Employment – Jordan, talked about the labor needs and the required youth skills.

The Forum concluded with a seminar on ‘Financial Digital Skills in the World of Finance and Investment’ presented by Mr. Jareer Hiary, co-head of business development at Credit Financier Invest - Jordan.

At the closing, participants were honored with honorary shields for their national efforts in supporting the youth and equipping them with the necessary skills to engage in the labor market and provide job opportunities in different economic sectors.