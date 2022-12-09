Abu Dhabi:– the 4th Abu Dhabi Ambulatory Healthcare International Congress has kicked off in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center on Friday December 9. The international conference which focuses on primary care and is organized by Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA Healthcare Facility, continues until December 11. The conference comes in line with continuous efforts aimed at establishing Abu Dhabi as a leading healthcare destination and a platform gathering experts and specialists from around the world to improve the quality and outcomes of healthcare services in the Emirate and beyond.

This year’s congress has attracted approximately 300 researchers and experts in the fields of family medicine and primary care from inside the country and abroad.

The congress, which is supported by the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, is composed of 12 multi-specialty tracks that include family medicine, rural medicine, dental, pharmacy, radiology, allied health, homecare, community and school health, patient-centered medical home, medical education, and health information and technology. The congress has received 98 DOH accredited Continuous Medical Education hours.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Executive Officer at Ambulatory Healthcare Services and Conference Chairperson, said “We believe that primary care is the foundation of any healthcare system. That is why we have worked diligently to continuously improve and develop our centers to meet and exceed international standards and we will continue to do so while sharing our experiences with others and learning from their experiences through organizing conferences such as this.”

Dr. Omar Al Jabri, Chief Medical Officer at AHS, added “At AHS, we have put family medicine as the foundation of the healthcare services we provide to the community This strong foundation has enabled us to monitor their health, prevent disease, and detect them early. Through this congress, we aim to encourage healthcare providers within the Emirate and beyond to adopt this model by sharing our learnings. We are excited about this year’s congress and are confident that it will have a unique touch being the first one we organize after the pandemic. We will hear from international and local experts across the different specialities and this will pave the way for further developments and success.”

Dr. Latifa Al Ketbi, Director of Academic Affairs at AHS, added “This congress is a reflection of AHS’s commitment to the professional development of healthcare providers and to enhancing their skills and capabilities. These international events provide us with the opportunity to learn about the latest guidelines and practices which will enable us to provide the highest levels of healthcare to the community in Abu Dhabi Emirate.”

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulative body of the Healthcare Sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, invited all community members to adopt its new standardised primary healthcare model, which is based on the concept of a family physician, and plays a crucial role in improving the patient’s experience and enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. DOH stated that the model enforces the position of a family physician as the focal point for all healthcare services as it provides an integrated, preventive, and curative experience for patients of all ages in line with their medical condition, medical record, family history and other relevant aspects.



About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae