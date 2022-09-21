The first edition of the Fran Egypt Virtual Expo will kick off on September 25 to 29, organized by FranEgypt, with the participation of 40 franchises and over 160 experts and consultants from different countries around the world.

In this regard, Hasnaa Eldeeb, the CEO and founder of FranEgypt, said the volume of investments in the franchise exceeded EGP 180 billion whether direct and indirect investments varying between foreign and Egyptian brands.

Eldeeb noted that Fran Egypt Virtual Expo is the first of its kind to be held here online, adding the event will benefit the Egyptian market as it will help new projects not to fail due to the risks which come as a result of the inexperience of some project owners and lack of brand strength from the beginning.

According to Eldeeb, Egypt has supported the franchise, a matter which enabled Egyptian trademarks to spread in the country with few investments. She pointed out that the franchise offers jobs exceeding 2.5 million.

She asserted the importance of establishing new laws for investors to regulate import and export operations to allow the state to lure more foreign investments to the franchise, saying the current time is the best period to develop the franchise domain.

The Egyptian market is considered one of the largest successful markets and a promising market for all investors to work in various fields, due to the large population and the increase in the number of foreign brands and their diversity.

She added that the event would gather representatives of brands in Egypt and the Arab world, aiming to motivate investors to increase their investments in the fields of franchising and obtain trade privileges.

