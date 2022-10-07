Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of Brigadier General Staff / Khalid Al QATTAN, Deputy Commander- Joint Logistics - Ministry of Defense, UAE, The 2nd version of the annual International Anesthesia and Acute Care Conference is kicking off today in Abu Dhabi, the three days physical presence and virtual event organized by Maarefah Management, and will welcome more than 95 speakers and top-notch experts and clinicians in the field of Anesthesia and Acute Care. And Dr. Awadh Ali Al Mahri, Head of Anesthesiology Department, Sheikh Zayed Military Hospital – Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Conference. And in attendance of Brigadier General Staff / Sarhan Mohamed Alniady, Commander, Medical Service Corp. Ministry of Defense, UAE.

The three days leading event will feature interactive lectures, clinical case discussions, in a hybrid format (virtually and face to face) to provide a comprehensive review of current issues and recent advances in selected topics, including: The Present and Future of Ambulatory Surgery Worldwide, the future of Anesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine: The ESAIC Perspective, the Future of Pediatric Anesthesia, the Future of Critical Care Medicine; SCCM Visions, rational Use of Perioperative Opioids, the Future of Regional Anesthesia, focus on POCUS: The usefulness of the subcostal cardiac view in the perioperative patients”, management of the Parturient with Obesity, medical errors, blame and systems in ICU settings, setting up Organ Donation and Transplantation in UAE, Liver Transplantation in the UAE, Anesthetic Challenges in Liver Transplant Patients, technology for Perioperative Patient Safety, and other topics.

The local, regional and international speakers include: Dr. Yasser Zaghloul MBBCH, Ms Sc, MD PhD, FCARCSI (Ireland), Consultant of Anesthesia, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Prof. Massimo Lamperti Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University; Chairperson of Anesthesiology Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dr. Ashraf Al Tayar Consultant and Head of ICU/RT, Department, Security Forces Hospital, KSA, Dr. Khaled El-Sawy Consultant Anesthesiologist, Chairman of Anesthesiology Institute. Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Department, Security Forces Hospital,

KSA, Dr. Moataz Abdelrahman, Consultant Paediatric Anaesthetist, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Manchester University, UK, Dr. Tarek Ansari Consultant Anesthesiologist; Chair Anesthesiology Department, Corniche Hospital - Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dr. Aaref Al-Kaabi Consultant Anesthesiologist, Head of Anesthesia, ZMH- Batayeh, Sharjah, UAE, Dr. Saif Al-Kaabi Consultant of critical care medicine, Head of ICU, Zayed Military Hospital, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dr. Omar Al-Hamad Consultant Anesthesiologist, Chair of Anesthesiology & Pain Management, Tawam Hospital, Al Ain, UAE, Dr. Rafael Blanco Senior Consultant Anaesthetist & Interventional Pain Medicine, Zayed Military Hospital, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dr. Khaled Quesny Assistant professor of Anesthesia & ICU, Ain Shams University, Consultant Anesthesiologist, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Prof. Beverly Philip President of American Society of Anesthesiologist, USA, Prof. Sandra Kane-Gill President of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, USA, Prof. Edoardo De Robertis President of the European Society of Anesthesiology, Italy, Prof. George Shorten President of the College of Anaesthesiologists in Ireland, Dr. Russel Perkins Vice-President of the Royal College of Anesthetists – UK. And more.