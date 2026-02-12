From Classrooms to the United Nations: UAE Students to Showcase Climate Solutions in Geneva: Selected schools to showcase climate and Net Zero projects at the 10th 1M1B Impact Summit at the United Nations, Geneva in November 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), in partnership with 1M1B Foundation (One Million for One Billion), convened the 1.5 Matters UAE–India Sustainable Schools Leadership Forum under the theme “Net Zero Schools”, bringing together students, educators, sustainability leaders, and policymakers to accelerate school-led climate action.

The one-day forum saw participation from six schools across Abu Dhabi, with over 50 participants, including student delegations, teachers, government representatives, and sustainability stakeholders. Designed as a student-centric leadership platform, the Forum focused on strengthening sustainability practices in schools, showcasing best practices, and enabling youth-led climate action aligned with global Net Zero goals.

Held at the ADSM campus in Abu Dhabi, the event began with the signing of an MoU between ADSM and 1M1B by Dr Marc Poulin, Acting President Abu Dhabi School of management and Manav Subodh- Founder, 1M1B. The signing was attended by Chairman of the Board of Trustees, ADSM, Dr. Tayeb Kamali.

The event was attended by Dr Richard John O’brien Perry, Advisor to the Secretary General’s Office, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Dr Mahima Mishra, Associate Professor, ADSM, alongside senior education leaders and sustainability practitioners. The Forum featured expert keynotes, student poster showcases, peer-learning exchanges, and the launch of the 1M1B Climate Action Toolkit and Tracking App—a proof-of-concept developed by Hrithik Manikandan, 1M1B Youth Champion and Sustainability leader at Brighton College Abu Dhabi to help schools design, implement, and measure campus-based climate projects.

The Forum forms part of the broader 1.5 Matters movement—a global youth-powered initiative curated by Manav Subodh, Founder of 1M1B, to accelerate Net Zero action and keep global warming within 1.5°C, translating the Paris Agreement into grassroots action. The platform brings together governments, academia, corporations, and young changemakers to build practical pathways toward climate resilience.

As part of the next phase, participating schools will develop climate and Net Zero projects on their campuses and will be invited to pilot and explore adoption of the 1M1B climate action toolkit and app as a structured framework. Schools will be supported through structured mentoring under 1M1B’s Youth Climate Diplomacy and 1.5 Matters platforms, enabling student-led action, peer learning and impact measurement.

Selected student teams will be invited to present their work at the 10th 1M1B Impact Summit at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, in November 2026, providing young leaders with a global platform to showcase grassroots climate innovation.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Marc Poulin, Acting President of Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), said:

“At ADSM, we believe sustainability education must translate into real-world action. Through this Forum and our partnership with 1M1B, we are empowering students to move beyond awareness to become active contributors to Net Zero solutions—building the skills, mindset, and leadership needed for a climate-resilient future.”

Manav Subodh, Founder, 1M1B Foundation, added:

“Young people are not just future leaders; they are today’s climate changemakers. By mentoring schools to build Net Zero projects and taking their work to a global stage at the UN, we are turning local action into global impact and nurturing a generation of youth climate diplomats who can help keep 1.5°C within reach.”

A key highlight of the Forum was the poster presentation session in which school teams highlighted the work that they have already initiated in their schools, and alongside representatives from ADSM and 1M1B, explored actionable pathways to transform campuses into Net Zero Schools, aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero Strategic Initiative. Discussions focused on both immediate actions such as energy efficiency, waste reduction, and student-led campaigns—as well as longer-term integration of sustainability into the curriculum, campus infrastructure, and larger community.

Under the MOU signed between ADSM and 1M1B, the organizations aim to continue their combined efforts. The UAE–India Sustainable Schools Leadership Forum reflects a shared commitment by ADSM and 1M1B to build climate-conscious education ecosystems where young people emerge not only as learners, but as innovators, storytellers, and changemakers shaping a sustainable future.

About ADSM

Established by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) is committed to developing future leaders through innovative management education. ADSM provides a full range of fully accredited graduate and undergraduate programs in business, leadership, digital technologies, and AI, and executive education courses designed to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills to excel in a dynamic and competitive global business environment

About 1M1B (One Million for One Billion)

1M1B (One Million for One Billion) is a United Nations–accredited global non-profit platform dedicated to mobilising and skilling young people to create measurable social, climate, and technology-driven impact. Over the past decade, 1M1B has worked with governments, education systems, multilaterals, and industry partners to build future-ready talent pipelines in AI, green skills, climate action, and youth leadership.

In one of the world’s largest school-level AI skilling initiatives, 1M1B has implemented an AI curriculum in partnership with IBM and India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The programme makes AI education accessible to over 25,000 schools, creating one of the largest structured AI talent pipelines globally and positioning young people for the future of work in an AI-driven economy.

To deepen its focus on green skills and climate-linked livelihoods, 1M1B is establishing five Centres of Excellences for Green Skills, leveraging AI to train youth for emerging opportunities in sustainability, clean energy, climate infrastructure, and green entrepreneurship.

At the global policy and diplomacy level, 1M1B has convened nine youth-led conferences at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, with the most recent Impact Summit held at the United Nations in Geneva. The New York convenings were hosted at the prestigious ECOSOC Chambers, positioning young changemakers alongside governments, UN agencies, and global institutions to shape conversations on climate action, jobs, AI, and inclusive development.

Through its Youth Climate Diplomacy, 1.5 Matters, and global skilling initiatives, 1M1B is transforming youth potential into a climate dividend and an AI dividend—connecting grassroots action with global platforms and policy conversations. From classrooms to the United Nations, 1M1B is building a new generation of young leaders equipped to act, innovate, and influence for a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future.