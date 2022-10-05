Dubai, UAE: Earlier today, Italy inaugurated the exclusive Italian Lounge at the 50th edition of Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah. Figures show Italian jewellery is among the favourites for UAE customers with almost 1 billion Euro worth of Italian precious items imported to the UAE in 2021 (+108% vs 2020; +10% vs 2019). With 47 companies participating, Italy’s presence at the fair has reached the highest number since the launch of the show back in 1993.

Organized by the Italian Trade Agency and CNA (Italian Confederation of Craft Traders and SMEs), in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE and the Consulate General in Dubai, the Lounge complements the Italy Pavilion located in Hall 4 at Sharjah Expo Centre.

The Italian Lounge provides the show’s visitors with a comfortable and discreet setting to try the precious pieces presented at the show. Guest can also relax in the lounge area, enjoy Italian coffee and admire some of the most extraordinary Italian jewellery creations on display.

The 47 Italian companies participating at the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show are presenting their latest collections, ranging from ultra-luxury unique pieces of high jewellery adorned with very precious stones to more simple jewellery for everyday wear. Distinguished by artisanal workmanship and exclusive design, Italian producers are finding a strong market in the UAE.

Made in Italy Jewels are widely appreciated all over the world with 90% of the national jewellery production exported abroad thanks to its elegant design, craftsmanship and quality. The Italian jewellery sector is nowadays committed to responsible sourcing and is seeking to reduce waste and carbon footprint, embracing sustainability, ethics and transparency.

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE said, “The UAE is one of the most important country’s for Italian jewellery manufactures, and jewellery continue to be the 1st item in value exported from Italy to this country. Italy is the 3rd supplier of Emirati market, where 90% of jewels are imported, and the demand for Italian precious items has steadily grown, registering a 25% increase in the first semester of 2022 (€ 560 milion). We are consolidating our market share and confident to overall even the record value of 1 billion Euro already yearly exported to the UAE“

“The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is a well-established trade show that has been growing in popularity over the last 50 years and it’s the event of reference for gold and jewellery in the region. Thanks to the strong cooperation between ITA and CNA, Italian companies exhibiting at the fair will not only have the ideal opportunity to develop business and consolidate relations, but also to be part of a privileged observatory for understanding the latest trends in terms of style and design, and to get to know the preferences of the Middle East customers.

This year our focus is on sustainability and we are eager to discover the best green practices applied around the world throughout the whole jewellery production supply chain. Our motto is Sustainability is sustainabITALY”

Antonio Franceschini, CNA Head of International Market and Trade Promotion Office, said "CNA is strongly committed to support Italian craftsmanship and SMEs on international markets. International markets are increasingly asking for products that combine quality and design. Concerning the consumers, from our point of view, we can see a focus on the research for quality products and attention to the world of craftsmanship, widespread attention to sustainability issues understood in a broad sense.

A deep narrative must be built around these values, leading the consumer to grasp the inner and economic aspects of these values.

The Italian Pavilion at Middle East Watch and Jewellery Show will highlight the exquisite craftsmanship, quality and unique production and manufacturing processes with which Italian companies are globally renowned for.

We are very proud to accompany 47 brands at the 50th edition of the Sharjah's exhibition where, thanks to the support of the Italian Trade Agency, we can offer special hospitality to the visitors at "the Italian lounge"."

For latest news and updates, please follow @ITAdubai on Twitter, @ITAdubai on Instagram, ITA – Dubai Office on LinkedIn, and Italian Trade Agency on YouTube.

Italian Exhibitors at Watch & Jewellery Show Sharjah:

Adamas Milano Aliberti All Gold Angeletti 1940 Arché Gioielli Auri Tempore Gioielli Bella Gioia Argento Italiano Beltrami Ori e Preziosi BL Gioielli Roma Blue White Group Bon Gioielli Birgh Jewels Bruno Arisi Carlo Barberis COI Collaro Enrico Capra Fanfani Fabio Falcinelli Italy FerrariFirenze Garavelli 1920 Italy Gatti Lab Generoso Gioielli 1970 Giovanni Ferraris Hasbani Italian Vintage Jewellery Leonori Luca Carati Luise Italy Luvor Marchisio 1859 Maskada Gioielli Nardelli Gioielli Noi Gioielli - Leonardo Chilleri Novecentonovantanove Oro Trend Italy Pinomanna Design Roberto Casarin Salvatore Collaro Sicis Jewels Sigismondo Capriotti Stanoppi Italy Tavanti Tessitore 1888 Vanessa Gioielli Verdi Zanchi Atelier

-Ends-

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy”

products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates

About CNA

Founded in 1946, the CNA – the Italian Confederation of Craft Trades and Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises – has over 621,000 members who employ over 1.2 million people. The CNA represents artisans, business owners, professionals, the self-employed and small and micro businesses in the tourism, services and industrial sectors. The broad reach of the crafts industry, in both major cities and small municipalities, is reflected by the CNA’s widespread presence: over 8500 workers at its 1100+ sites, 19 of which regional and 96 local.

A presence that guarantees services, consultancy and information with credibility and professionalism, fully aware of the active role it plays in the success of small businesses and the development of a segment which continues to create jobs and new businesses on its own. The CNA comprises 10 national unions: CNA Food, CNA Artistic and Traditional trades, CNA Wellbeing and Health, CNA Communication and Advanced Services, CNA Construction, CNA Federmoda (Fashion), CNA FITA (Transport), CNA Installation and Systems, CNA Production, CNA Community Services. There are 45 subcategories and 5 interest groups: CNA Youth Enterprise, CNA Women’s Enterprise, CNA Tourism and Trade, CNA Industry, CNA Film and Audiovisual. In addition there is also CNA Professions, CNA Citizens and CNA Brussels.

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

Daniela Gorini and Mai Touma at SEC NEWGATE Middle East

Email: daniela.gorini@secnewgate.ae ; mai.touma@secnewgate.ae